Myles Downey, a veteran coach and author, has spent over four decades at the forefront of performance coaching, quietly shaping the leaders who shape industries. Based in Europe, Downey is recognised as a reputed leading business performance coach. His work has been strengthened by an unwavering mission of helping people unlock their innate potential, step into their unique genius, and succeed, not only for themselves, but for the organisations they lead.

"I've always been fascinated by helping people express themselves fully," Downey says. "I often feel this rage in me about how often people are suppressed by education, by rigid systems, by the stereotypes that dictate society. Coaching is my way of rebelling against that."

Born in Dublin, Downey's early years as a competitive tennis player taught him lessons that would be the catalyst for his life's work. Yet, his ultimate turning point came after reading The Inner Book of Tennis in the early 1970s. "It was revolutionary," he recalls. "The book helped me realise that in order to be self-expressed, you have to build trust in self. That I could learn without being taught in a traditional way."

This insight set him on a path from architecture in Dublin to London, where he trained directly in the "Inner Game" methodology and began translating those principles into business coaching.

After discovering that new approach, Downey's career quickly became a study in pioneering. In 1987, he was a part of The Alexander Corporation. Less than a decade later, he established The School of Coaching in 1996, which was arguably the first formal institution in the UK to offer professional coaching education.

"We wanted to move coaching from the shadows into a discipline that was both respected and practical," he explains. And it was this commitment to both rigour and results that has since defined his approach towards every one of his endeavours.

Downey reflected his influence through his books, which have become foundational texts in the coaching realm. Effective Coaching, first published in 1999 and now in its fourth edition as Effective Modern Coaching, has sold thousands of copies and is available worldwide. He later authored Enabling Genius, challenging the notion that brilliance is reserved for the rare few.

"The idea that only notable personalities like Einstein or Mozart could be geniuses is an outdated belief," Downey reflects. "Everyone has a unique genius. The work is to find it, embody it, and use it." And his 2022 release, The Enabling Manager, brings that philosophy to structural leadership, helping managers unlock the true potential within their teams.

Ultimately, through his books, Downey has sought to help readers access the embodiment of their potential, crafting tangible, workable strategies to help identify and train their genius.

Today, Downey's focus is redirected towards something intentional, something he calls 'leadership performance coaching.' Unlike traditional leadership development, which he views as overly abstract and often disconnected from results, leader performance, he believes, dives into real-world impact.

"My job is quite straightforward," he shares. "Help leaders in improving their performance. Performance first, development second. Once they've achieved clarity and purpose, growth follows naturally."

Downey's approach blends challenge with empathy. He has a deep respect for the pressures that today's leaders endure, balancing the short-term demands of shareholders with the long-term vitality of their people and organisations.

"Leaders operate in uncertainty a lot of the time," Downey explains. "An effective coach here has the responsibility to help them navigate that uncertainty, find clarity, and then act with intent. Once a leader is clear, that clarity cascades through their work, teams, and organisation."

Downey's work has made an impact on C-suites across continents, from Europe to America, to Asia, and spans industries from finance to media to public service. He has kept his craft at the forefront of his focus, instead of recognition or acclaim. "The thrill is in helping businesses bring an idea to life," he says. "Launching a bank, reshaping a business, unlocking someone's potential, those moments never get old."

Even as he continues to coach top executives, Downey is exploring new ways to share his insights. One being a novella, set in the Dublin pubs of his youth, where two strangers meet, and through a series of conversations, one steps into his own shoes as a leader. The book, while playful in design, reflects Downey's lifelong mission of helping people recognise and embrace their unique genius.

After a plethora of experiences in redefining leadership globally, Downey always returns to the belief that has guided him from the start: "Coaching is about giving people permission to be themselves," he says. "When leaders step into that space, where they are clear, authentic, and fully themselves, performance follows. And with it, transformation."