France's political parties scrambled Friday to break a parliamentary deadlock brought on by an inconclusive snap election, as the outgoing prime minister vowed to prevent any government with far-right or hard-left members.

A runoff Sunday left the National Assembly without any overall majority, but a broad alliance of Socialists, Communists, Greens and the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) won the most seats, with 193 in the 577-strong lower chamber.

Voters from different camps joined forces in the second round to shut the far-right National Rally (RN) out of power in a "republican front", allowing President Emmanuel Macron's followers to claim second place with 164 seats and leaving the far right in third at 143.

With each of the three blocs controlling roughly one-third of the chamber, political leaders are admitting it may be a long slog to find a government able to survive a no-confidence vote.

Macron has rejected LFI demands they should be tasked with forming the next government, appearing to rule out a role for either LFI -- the largest player in the New Popular Front (NFP) left alliance -- or the far-right RN in any new coalition.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal echoed that stance Friday saying that he would seek "to guard against any government" that included RN or LFI ministers.

In a document outlining his bid to take the leadership of the Macron-allied "Renaissance" parliamentary group, Attal acknowledged it had "narrowly escaped extinction" in the vote.

As party group leader, Attal said he would "completely revise our methods and our organisation".

Attal, the only candidate to take over the Renaissance parliamentary leadership, said he hoped to "contribute to the emergence of a majority concerning projects and ideas" in the future parliament.

Renaissance deputies are to elect their new leader on Saturday. If voted in, Attal said he would rename the formation "Together for the Republic".

The document, seen by AFP, made no mention of Macron, with reports suggesting that Attal is distancing himself from his former mentor, blaming Macron's decision to dissolve parliament and call the election for the political quagmire.

Under the French constitution Macron, who has just under three years left of his second presidential term, will appoint the next prime minister.

The nominee must be able to garner enough support to negotiate the first hurdle, a confidence vote in the National Assembly.

There is, meanwhile, a good chance that the current government remains in place until after the Paris Olympic Games which open on July 26, according to political observers.

The leftist NFP, which had initially promised to suggest a candidate for prime minister to Macron by the end of the week, on Friday acknowledged that it probably wouldn't be able to.

"I'd rather not set a deadline," said LFI coordinator Manuel Bompard, telling the TF1 broadcaster that "more time may be needed for discussions".

Green party boss Marine Tondelier said the problem was that "everybody claims that they are the biggest group" which she said showed that vote size was perhaps not "the most important criterion".

A source within the Socialist party who declined to be named said the LFI had put forward four names, including that of firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon who is unacceptable to all other parties, and controversial even among LFI members.

The Socialists themselves are pushing for their party's boss, Olivier Faure, who they say would be acceptable as prime minister to a broad range of deputies from the left to centre-right.

"Faure or Melenchon? That's the real question," remarked a Socialist official who declined to be named.

The head of the RN, Marine Le Pen, has already threatened that her deputies would reject any government that included LFI or Green ministers.

The RN's vice president Sebastien Chenu meanwhile said that he saw "no satisfactory solution" to the current standoff "except a kind of technocratic government without political affiliation".