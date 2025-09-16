Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in Gaza City overnight, marking a dramatic escalation in the nearly two-year-long war in the besieged Palestinian enclave. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the "significant" new assault, saying it followed days of heavy aerial bombardment. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said 60,000 reservists had been called up to support the offensive, as reported by NBC News.

The assault comes as an independent United Nations inquiry issued a landmark finding accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza — a charge Israel has denounced as "false and distorted," according to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Mounting Humanitarian Crisis

The new offensive targets Gaza City, which aid groups warn is already on the brink of famine. Palestinian health authorities report that nearly 65,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, at least half of them women and children. The war erupted after the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 people in Israel and saw roughly 250 taken hostage, NBC News reported.

The UNHRC said in its findings that the pattern of civilian deaths, destruction of infrastructure, and denial of humanitarian aid "constitutes acts of genocide under international law."

U.S. Diplomacy in Crisis Mode

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made a lightning visit to Doha, Qatar, after last week's Israeli strike on the U.S. ally. Rubio met with Qatar's emir and prime minister, warning that there was now only "a very short window of time" to reach a deal with Hamas to end the war and free the remaining hostages, NBC News reported.

Rubio reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Qatar's security and sovereignty while thanking the Gulf nation for its mediation efforts. Qatar's government said the two sides also discussed strengthening defense cooperation.

Fractures Inside Israel's Leadership

Behind the scenes, Israel's military leadership is reportedly divided over the Gaza City operation. Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir has voiced concerns in closed-door meetings, warning that Netanyahu's government has not presented any clear postwar plan for Gaza — raising fears of an open-ended occupation, according to NBC News.

Defense Minister Israel Katz struck a defiant tone on social media Tuesday, declaring: "Gaza is burning. The IDF strikes with an iron fist... We will not relent and we will not back down — until the mission is completed."

Domestic Backlash Grows

The offensive has reignited mass protests inside Israel. Families of the remaining 20 hostages believed to be alive — some thought to be held in Gaza City — have condemned the operation, fearing it will endanger their loved ones.

Outside Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence, demonstrators gathered through the night. Anat Angrest, whose 22-year-old son Matan remains captive, accused the prime minister of prioritizing military escalation over negotiation:

"Instead of saving our children, he is bombing them. He doesn't want them back alive."

As the ground invasion deepens, pressure is mounting on Netanyahu's government both at home and abroad — with the humanitarian toll rising and global demands for a ceasefire growing louder.