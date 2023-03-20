French Language Day: Interesting Facts, Quotes About The Popular Language
French Language Day is celebrated every year on March 20, as an occasion to honor the language and understand its history, culture and vibrance.
Here are some interesting facts about the French language:
- French is popularly known as the language of romance.
- It is the seventh most spoken common language in the world. It is estimated that around 220 million people speak French worldwide.
- French is a descendant of the Latin language just like Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Romanian.
- It is the official or national language in 29 countries in addition to the 11 overseas territories of France.
- There are many French-speaking towns and countries in North America. Quebec City in Canada, New Orleans in the United States and Haiti are examples.
Here are some quotes that will help you understand the beauty and relevance of the language in today's world. (Courtesy: Brainy Quote)
- "In the French language, there is a great gulf between prose and poetry; in English, there is hardly any difference. It is a splendid privilege of the great literary languages Greek, Latin, and French that they possess prose. English has not this privilege. There is no prose in English." - Victor Hugo
- One thing I can say about the French language is that no one in the world loves their language as much as they do. It doesn't matter if you're close - it still sounds terrible to their ears." - Mads Mikkelsen
- "I am not patriotic or nationalistic, but the French language is like a country where I take refuge when I have nowhere else to go. It consoles me for everything. For me, the language no longer belongs to the colonialists." - Leila Slimani
- "I just love France, I love French people, I love the French language, I love French food. I love their mentality. I just feel like it's me. I'm very French." - Olga Kurylenko
- "I am attached to the French language. I will defend the ubiquitous use of French." - Francois Hollande
- "As for the French language, it's probably one of the most beautiful in the world. I speak a little bit and I can follow conversations, but I think it will take time to improve myself." - Charlene, Princess of Monaco
- "The genius of the French language, descended from its single Latin stock, has triumphed most in the contrary direction - in simplicity, in unity, in clarity, and in restraint." - Lytton Strachey
- "When I took part in European leaders summits, it was sometimes unpleasant for me to hear Romanian, Polish, Portuguese, and Italian friends speak English, although I admit that on an informal basis, first contacts can be made in this language. Nevertheless, I will defend everywhere the use of the French language." - Francois Hollande
