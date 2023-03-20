French Language Day is celebrated every year on March 20, as an occasion to honor the language and understand its history, culture and vibrance.

Here are some interesting facts about the French language:

French is popularly known as the language of romance.

It is the seventh most spoken common language in the world. It is estimated that around 220 million people speak French worldwide.

French is a descendant of the Latin language just like Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Romanian.

It is the official or national language in 29 countries in addition to the 11 overseas territories of France.

There are many French-speaking towns and countries in North America. Quebec City in Canada, New Orleans in the United States and Haiti are examples.

Here are some quotes that will help you understand the beauty and relevance of the language in today's world. (Courtesy: Brainy Quote)