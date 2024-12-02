History-making Frenchman Thibault Tricole, the only darts player from his country to play at the PDC World Championship, has his eyes set on a possible dream second-round tie against reigning champion Luke Humphries when the 2025 edition gets under way later this month.

The sport has not taken off in France in the same way it has in much of Europe.

The world championship attracts millions of TV viewers in the UK, the Netherlands and Germany every year and the emergence of teenage star Luke Littler has won over many new fans, but it is rarely even shown on French television.

However, Tricole -- only the second ever Frenchman to win a PDC tour card -- broke new ground by qualifying for darts' blue-riband event last year when he lost 3-0 to 2018 champion Rob Cross in the second round.

The 35-year-old will be a strong favourite when he takes on Australian qualifier Joe Comito in the first match of the tournament on December 15, with a clash against Humphries awaiting the winner later that evening.

"I'm going to focus on the first (round) but I have to win to have this chance," Tricole told AFP of his hopes of facing world number one Humphries at the Alexandra Palace in London, where 3,500 enthusiastic spectators attend every session, which are sold out months in advance.

"At every tournament, you feel a huge fervour, but at the world championships, as it's during the holiday season, I have the impression that each spectator experiences the event 200 percent.

"All passionate and slightly competitive players dream of participating in this ultimate event."

Tricole has gone from strength to strength since his world championship appearance 12 months ago after winning his place on the PDC Pro Tour in January at qualifying school, following several previous failed attempts.

He has since risen to 79th on the two-year ranking system after an excellent debut year, including a stand-out victory over 2021 world champion Gerwyn Price at the Players Championship Finals two weeks ago.

Tricole appears poised to reach at least the top 64 by the end of 2025 and establish his place at the top of professional darts.

His compatriot Jacques Labre was the first Frenchman to win a tour card in 2023, but he has struggled for match wins and will have to go back to Q-school next month if he wants to return to the circuit.

It has been a long road for Tricole, who first picked up a dart at the age of 12, before starting to take his prospects more seriously when his studies to become a landscape architect took him to Belgium for three years.

"You certainly don't hear a child say 'I'm going to play darts'," he said of growing up in France.

"Facing players much stronger than what I could find in France" in Belgium helped Tricole up his game and his partner Marie convinced him to attempt to turn pro.

"I had two or three really difficult years," Tricole said of playing darts in a country where it "didn't reach any media and there are very few potential sponsors".

The French darts federation has only 2,000 members.

Tricole has earned GBP42,250 (51,000 euros, $53,490) in his rookie year and is guaranteed another GBP7,500 for reaching the worlds, which would rise to GBP15,000 if he wins his opening match.

The world champion will take home GBP500,000.

But despite his success, Tricole says it remains difficult to persuade people back home that darts is a viable career.

"For 15 years, people would tell me 'Oh yeah, you play in bars, you drink beers'... However, when I talk to high-level athletes, we have the same language.

"Even if I don't make the same efforts in (physical) training as them, mentally, it's clear that we're on the same wavelength."

But 'the French Touch' Tricole, who jokes that he would probably be nicknamed 'Frog Legs' if it was up to British fans, may steal some headlines in France if he can down Humphries, widely expected to challenge to retain his title.