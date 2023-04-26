KEY POINTS CM Punk had some backstage interactions with WWE personnel this past Monday

CM Punk has remained on the sidelines for quite a while now, but it has not prevented him from making waves in the pro wrestling world as he was reportedly seen behind the scenes at WWE Raw this past Monday, April 24.

Mike Johnson of Pro Wrestling Insider provided the details as to why he was spotted at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois–about a 19-minute drive from Punk's hometown of Chicago.

"CM Punk was in Florida over the weekend doing commentary for MMA promotion Cage Fury Fighting Championships. When flying out of Tampa yesterday, he ended up on the same flight as several WWE talents and staff, including one producer and was sitting next to some of them on the flight," he wrote.

"At that point, Punk learned WWE was at the Allstate Arena, which is in close proximity to his home in Chicago. At some point before the show was to begin, Punk arrived at the venue and was brought into the building by other talents."

Immediate conjecture from fans would have many believing that Punk was there to potentially negotiate a return to WWE in some way, shape or form, but it appears that he was only there to make amends with certain people in his past.

CM Punk met with Tamina at the sight of #WWERAW tonight in Chicago (vid cred unknown) pic.twitter.com/FFRlhmEPgc — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 24, 2023

Johnson revealed that Punk "ran into" WWE chief content officer Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) and that they "shook hands," with Punk later asking to speak with him.

"Levesque allegedly said he had to make sure with the "big guy" it was OK, obviously a reference to Vince McMahon. It was perhaps a one-to-two-minute interaction, if even that," he mentioned.

Punk also supposedly ran into WWE superstar The Miz during his unannounced arrival and that they "spoke for some time" and allegedly cleared the air from any potential bad blood between them.

According to a follow-up report from Fightful, he was apparently asked to leave by WWE head of security Jim Kelly after spending 20 minutes backstage and was "respectful of that decision" and of "everyone the entire time he was backstage."

Punk not being seen by the public for a long while only to appear at a WWE show no less was enough to get fans wondering as to what his true intent was.

Currently, Punk's on-screen All Elite Wrestling (AEW) return is set for June 17 according to sources, but appearing backstage was more than enough to get fans buzzing as to what his future plans are.

The pro wrestling industry has been relatively silent with regard to the details of performers' contracts, and the same can be said for Punk's status with AEW.

However, it does put into question whether he is already planning out what he does when it expires.