Coco Gauff's dreams of a first Australian Open title were snuffed out in the quarter-finals by Paula Badosa before Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz face off in a duel for the ages on Tuesday.

An "emotional" Badosa of Spain stunned the world number three American 7-5, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena and will face defending champion Aryna Sabalenka or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the last four.

The 27-year-old Badosa reached a Slam semi-final for the first time.

"I'm a bit emotional," said Badosa. "I'm a very emotional person. I wanted to play my best game. I think I did it.

"I'm super proud of the level I gave today."

It caps a remarkable comeback for the 11th seed, who was ranked outside the top 100 a year ago after a stress fracture in her back.

"I mean, a year ago, I was here with my back that I didn't know if I had to retire from this sport, and now I'm here playing against the best in the world," said Badosa.

"I won today. I'm in a semi-final. So I would never think that a year after I would be here."

Third seed Gauff had been unbeaten in nine matches this season but dropped her first set of 2025 against Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic in the last 16, and more than met her match in the Spaniard.

The 20-year-old former US Open champion was put under pressure immediately in the first set by the aggressive Badosa, which set the tone.

World number one and two-time defending champion Sabalenka plays Russia's Pavlyuchenkova, who at 33 is enjoying a late-career renaissance and is the oldest remaining woman in the draw, later on centre court.

Alcaraz, 21, and Djokovic, 37, will meet at this stage of a Grand Slam for the first time in a heavyweight late-night clash on Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic is looking for his 100th tournament title and a record 25th Grand Slam crown.

He refused to do a routine on-court interview on Sunday in protest at a TV presenter with host broadcaster Channel Nine, who he accused of "insulting and offensive comments".

Djokovic has a 4-3 edge in matches with Alcaraz and beat the Spaniard in the Paris Olympics final in their last meeting.

But Alcaraz won their last two Slam encounters, the 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon finals, and is already a four-time major winner.

He has never gone beyond the Australian Open quarter-finals however.

Djokovic said he was expecting a "big battle" against the heir to Spanish legend Rafael Nadal.

"We had some long battles, long exchanges. The kind of matches that I played against him remind me of my match-ups versus Nadal in terms of the intensity and the energy on the court," said the Serb.

Alcaraz is wary that there is still life in the ageing Djokovic yet, on the veteran's favourite court where he has lifted the trophy 10 times.

"When we are seeing him playing, he seems like he's young again, it's unbelievable. He's in really good shape," said Alcaraz.

World number two Alexander Zverev has moved smoothly into the quarter-finals almost under the radar.

The German will continue his drive towards a maiden Grand Slam title in a clash against American 12th seed Tommy Paul, who always brings his best tennis in Melbourne.

"I think he is somebody that is quite a smart player. I think he is somebody that can change tactics quite a lot when he plays," Zverev said.

The Australian Open has been by far Paul's most successful Slam, with a 15-5 win-loss record in his six tournaments.

He powered to the semi-finals in 2023 -- the first American man to do so since Andy Roddick in 2009 -- before losing to eventual champion Djokovic.