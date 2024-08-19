General Motors has decided to lay off more than 1,000 salaried employees who were working in the software and services division.

According to a report by CNBC, the layoffs included jobs at the tech campus of GM located near Detroit. GM has opted not to disclose the number of laid-off employees, who were informed Monday.

However, CNBC reports that 600 of 1,000 salaried employees would be out of work and 600 would come from Warren, Mich. The move came after an internal review to streamline operations.

"As we build GM's future, we must simplify for speed and excellence, make bold choices, and prioritize the investments that will have the greatest impact," said GM's spokesman in an email, Reuters reported.

"As a result, we're reducing certain teams within the Software and Services organization. We are grateful to those who helped establish a strong foundation that positions GM to lead moving forward."

The layoffs come less than six months after changes in GM leadership that oversees operations and they impact about 1.3% of the company's global salaried workforce. There were about 76,000 salaried employees last year, and now there about 53,000.

The company layoffs came as the US automaker is trying to reduce the costs. At the same time, GM is making investments on emerging markets like electric vehicles. Monetizing software has been a major focus of many companies.