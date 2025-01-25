A German engineer set a Guinness World Record by living 120 days in an underwater capsule off Panama's coast, surpassing the previous record of 100 days and redefining possibilities for human habitation in the ocean.

Rudiger Koch, a 59-year-old aerospace engineer, embarked on this underwater adventure inspired by the vision of exploring the ocean as a viable environment for human expansion, the Guardian reported.

His journey began as an experiment in endurance and innovation, building on the achievements of previous record-holder Joseph Dituri, who spent 100 days underwater in 2023.

Koch's capsule, a self-sustaining 30-square-meter structure equipped with modern amenities, became his submerged home as he pursued his mission to push the limits of human adaptability.

Emerging triumphantly from his capsule on Friday, Koch celebrated his record-breaking achievement alongside Guinness adjudicator Susana Reyes.

"It was a great adventure and now it's over there's almost a sense of regret actually. I enjoyed my time here very much," Koch said.

His underwater abode, situated 11 meters beneath the surface, allowed him to experience breathtaking views of bioluminescent marine life while maintaining a routine that included exercise, internet access and hosting visitors via a spiral tube connected to the surface.

Monitored 24/7 by cameras and a team of witnesses, Koch's stay demonstrated the feasibility of prolonged human habitation under the sea, combining scientific rigor with personal exploration.

Koch's successful mission has sparked conversations about expanding human settlements to underwater environments, aligning with global discussions on sustainable living and alternative habitats.

Originally published by Latin Times