Car Plows Into Crowd At Christmas Market In Germany
Injuries were reported and the driver was arrested
A driver was arrested after driving into a crowd of people at a Christmas market in Germany.
At least 20 injuries in a suspected terror attack, the Telegraph reported. There were unconfirmed reports that some victims were killed.
It happened Friday in Magdeburg, the news agency dpa reported.
A graphic video captured by a security camera showed the car slamming into a throng of pedestrians at a high rate of speed.
It happened as people were visiting vendor stalls in the alley.
Magdeburg is west of Berlin and has about 240,000 inhabitants, according to the Associated Press.
Security has been a concern at Christmas markets in Germany since a 2016 incident when an Islamic extremist attacker drove a truck through a crowd in Berlin, killing 13 people.
