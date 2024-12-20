A driver was arrested after driving into a crowd of people at a Christmas market in Germany.

At least 20 injuries in a suspected terror attack, the Telegraph reported. There were unconfirmed reports that some victims were killed.

It happened Friday in Magdeburg, the news agency dpa reported.

NOW - Attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. Several people are dead and injured, the MDR is reporting. pic.twitter.com/JLZ7E1ctSh — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 20, 2024

A graphic video captured by a security camera showed the car slamming into a throng of pedestrians at a high rate of speed.

It happened as people were visiting vendor stalls in the alley.

CONTENT WARNING: Gruesome footage of the moment a vehicle drove straight through the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. pic.twitter.com/Q1OQYAqaeY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 20, 2024

Magdeburg is west of Berlin and has about 240,000 inhabitants, according to the Associated Press.

Security has been a concern at Christmas markets in Germany since a 2016 incident when an Islamic extremist attacker drove a truck through a crowd in Berlin, killing 13 people.