A troop of monkeys stunned residents in Talalla, Sri Lanka by breaking into a home, swiping gold jewelry and scattering it across the neighborhood.

The incident occurred while the homeowners were outside working in their garden, according to Dinamina newspaper, as reported by Newswire. The monkeys entered an upstairs room and rifled through a jewelry box, stealing a gold chain, a pendant, three rings and two Panchayuda, which are traditional gold pendants often worn by babies in Sri Lanka.

It was only later that the homeowners discovered the jewelry was missing.

A search of the surrounding area turned up some stolen items from the bizarre heist, including jewelry found on a neighbor's roof and in a nearby gutter.