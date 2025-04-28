Grain Millers, one of the largest oat processors in North America, is recalling more than 63,000 pounds of oats because they might be contaminated with plastic, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to USA Today, the voluntary recall involves two types of oats: Regular Rolled Oats #5 and Quick Rolled Oats #21.

Specifically, 20 large totes of Regular Rolled Oats weighing 1,800 pounds each and 17 totes of Quick Rolled Oats weighing 1,600 pounds each were affected.

These oats were shipped to distributors in California and Indiana, based on FDA reports.

The FDA classified this as a Class II recall, meaning the oats could cause temporary or medically reversible health problems, but the risk of serious harm is considered low. The recall began on February 11, 2025, and was officially closed on April 25, 2025.

Grain Millers, based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, says on its website that it processes about a quarter of all oats in North America and is the world's largest organic oat processor.

Their regular rolled oats are often used in breakfast foods and baking, while quick rolled oats are typically found in instant oatmeal packets.

FDA: 63,000 Pounds of Rolled Oats Recalled Over Potential Contamination https://t.co/6JdgPQcJzw — Prevention Magazine (@PreventionMag) April 25, 2025

FDA Alert: Grain Millers Oats Could Pose Choking Hazard

Even though no injuries have been reported so far, experts urge anyone who might have these oats to be cautious.

Eating oats contaminated with plastic could cause choking, injuries to the mouth or throat, or even digestive problems if swallowed.

The recalled products are regular Rolled Oats #5 with product ID 810239153 with code 250131N-1 and Quick Rolled Oats #21 with product ID 811176 with code 250202N-2, TheKitchn said

If you live in California or Indiana and think you may have purchased these oats, check the packaging carefully. If you find matching product numbers, do not eat them. Instead, throw them away or return them to where you bought them for a refund.

Grain Millers did not issue a public press release about the recall and has not responded to media questions as of April 27.

Originally published on vcpost.com