Footage from Lebanese hospitals shows the grisly chaos following simultaneous explosions of Hezbollah pagers across Beirut on Tuesday.

In the video, assumed Hezbollah members can be seen with hands missing fingers, bleeding holes in at their waistlines, and bloody gauze covering their faces.

More video from inside the hospital reveals the chaotic moments following the explosions, with many people seeking medical attention at the same time.

*warning, graphic content below*

In recent months, fighting between Hezbollah and Israel has escalated significantly. While Israel did not immediately take responsibility for the coordinated communication device explosions, the country has stated that it would extend its military efforts against Hamas in Gaza to include Hezbollah forces along its northern border with Lebanon.

The gruesome look inside one Lebanese hospital shows an array of injuries suffered by some of the thousand or more injured by the mass page bombings. In the video, shouts and cries are heard among the commotion as the camera pans to dozens of bloody patients on stretchers and in wheelchairs lining the hallways.

At least two of the victims in the 68-second video appear to be children. One young boy's limp body is held in the arms of a man waiting for a stretcher to be made available.

The video posted to X is captioned, "People's fingers, hands and arms have been torn off, as well as many with abdominal and facial injuries."

Additional video provided by @nexta_tv shows injured bodies strewn across floors as a steady stream of blood-soaked patients are carried through a crowded hospital doorway.