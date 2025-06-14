Dramatic footage from Tel Aviv captured dozens of projectiles and interceptor missiles clashing in the skies above the city as Iran launched its second wave of attacks against Israel. The escalation followed reports that Israeli forces had detected a barrage of ballistic missiles fired from Iranian territory.

Authorities swiftly issued emergency directives, urging residents in targeted areas to seek shelter immediately. Civilians in threatened zones were instructed to move to secure locations, with orders to enter protected areas and remain there until further notice upon hearing sirens. The Israeli Defense Forces activated air defense systems, though officials cautioned that the defenses were not foolproof.

The northern city of Haifa suffered severe strikes, with the mayor describing scenes of "unprecedented destruction." Air raid sirens blared across Haifa and the Galilee region as missile warnings sent residents scrambling for cover. Eyewitnesses in Jerusalem reported seeing rockets streak across the sky, while emergency teams responded to damaged residential buildings in coastal and northern districts. In Tamra, a two-story house was struck, killing a young girl and injuring 14 others. Preliminary estimates indicated at least three fatalities and 172 injuries nationwide.

In a swift retaliation, Israel confirmed strikes on military sites in Iran. The Air Force targeted locations in Tehran while simultaneously intercepting missiles launched from Iran. The strikes extended to energy infrastructure, including an oil storage facility northwest of Tehran and a fuel depot south of the city. This marked the first time Israel directly targeted Iran's oil and gas facilities. Israeli forces also conducted bombings in the Iranian capital.

Iran intensified its offensive, firing dozens of missiles from multiple bases toward Tel Aviv and other locations. Footage showed Iranian cruise missiles flying over northern Israel. The IDF tracked another wave of incoming projectiles, maintaining that its air defenses remained active. The public was urged to adhere to emergency instructions as the Air Force worked to intercept threats and strike as necessary.

On the night of June 13, Israel intercepted a drone near Eilat after sirens sounded. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed drone and missile strikes on Israeli fuel production sites for fighter jets and energy supplies. The IRGC's Aerospace Forces asserted they had downed multiple cruise missiles, drones, and small aircraft, warning of further retaliation if Israeli attacks continued.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz declared, "Tehran is burning," while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a prolonged campaign. He stated that the current strikes were nothing compared to what Iran would face in the coming days and emphasized that the operation would continue as long as necessary. Meanwhile, Iran suspended nuclear talks with the U.S., with its Foreign Minister condemning Israel's actions as "barbaric attacks" and declaring negotiations impossible under fire.