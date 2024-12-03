An Indian man has captured the spotlight in an unexpected and heartwarming way by creating a professional CV for his cook, a gesture that has now gone viral on social media. The amusing yet thoughtful move has quickly grabbed the attention of users across platforms, sparking conversations and spreading smiles.

The story began when a user named Urvi posted a request on X (formerly Twitter), asking for recommendations for someone who could cook simple, homely meals in the HSR Layout area in Bengaluru, known as India's tech capital. Her post read, "Heyy chat, I am looking for a cook in HSR who can make me some nice simple homely food, please share if you have leads?"

In response, Varun Peru, another X user, took an unconventional approach. Rather than just suggesting a cook, he shared a full-fledged professional CV of his cook, referring to her as "Masterchef of HSR," and encouraged Urvi to consider her for the role.

You should definitely consider Ritu Didi 👩‍🍳 HSR's MasterChef



She's been amazing at her job—her simple, homely meals are the best!



I even made a resume for her because she deserves the spotlight. 😎



Here's a bit about her: https://t.co/PkPDyTDHDg pic.twitter.com/t2aSNkGBGA — Varun ✦ PERU (@varunperuu) November 26, 2024

Peru wrote, "You should definitely consider Ritu Didi HSR's MasterChef. She's been amazing at her job—her simple, homely meals are the best! I even made a resume for her because she deserves the spotlight."

The CV featured an "objective" section that read: "Bas ek hi goal hai, Aapko roz ghar jaisa khana milta rahe. To bring comfort and flavour to every meal by preparing simple, homely food that feels like it's straight from your kitchen."

The CV humorously listed Ritu Didi's (Didi is a way of addressing an elder lady in Hindi) skills, which ranged from preparing comfort food like Rajma-Chawal and Rasam Rice to being a "Staff-Safety cooking" expert, highlighting her focus on hygiene and maintaining an organized kitchen. Her proficiency with both gas and induction cooking was also included, playing up her versatility in various kitchen setups.

While appreciating the gesture, netizens had different takes on it. One user said, "That's so cute and creative!! Can we design a smaller version of this? Like a business card which you (and she) can give to others? A simple QR on it will take the person to her prev work (food I mean)."

Another user chimed in, "An hundred percent vouch for Ritu Di, makes 10/10 chai too."

"My god! Can you make a similar one for me if I make you tea once?" another added.

However, some users noticed an amusing oversight: the CV did not include any contact details, as one user pointed out, "Resume without contact details?"

Despite the minor flaw, the gesture was met with widespread appreciation, with many users praising Peru for his creativity and kind-hearted tribute to his cook. The post quickly gained traction, with people sharing it and commenting on the thoughtful and humorous way in which the cook was celebrated.