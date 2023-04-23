KEY POINTS Demetrious Johnson openly talks about doing more commentary in the future

He has tried his hand at it back in January

"I think once a month; I'll be down to do it," Johnson says of his potential commentary schedule

ONE Championship has been a hub of talent for the best mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters in Asia throughout much of the past decade, and it cannot be denied that their stature on the combat sports scene has only grown since then.

The promotion has also seen its fair share of international talents gracing its fight cards, but few of their names carry as much weight as that of current flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson.

Throughout his illustrious career, Johnson has faced the who's who of MMA stars throughout his career, but his trilogy bout with Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 will be the first such instance in his 15-year pro career.

But as for any pro athlete, Father Time remains undefeated and Johnson is already looking forward to the next phase of his life–commentary.

"It's something I would love to do in the future. I think the hardest thing is I don't like to study; I like to break down fights as they're going. And I think that's where you get the raw opinion of what's going on. I think that'd be the hardest part for me to overcome the challenge I would have faced if I wanted to be a full-time commentator and traveling," Johnson opined.

Johnson would be an ideal addition to the commentary booth under ONE Championship as his wealth of knowledge provides a much more in-depth insight into the fight game and he has actually tried his hand at it before.

At ONE Fight Night 6 in January, he joined the broadcast for the final three bouts–Mikey Musumeci winning the inaugural flyweight submission grappling title over Gantumur Bayanduuren, Superlek Kiatmoo9 defending the flyweight kickboxing championship against Daniel Puertas, and Chingiz Allazov's otherworldly knockout of Superbon Singha Mawynn for the featherweight kickboxing title.

According to him, the decision to join Mitch Chilson and Rich Franklin on commentary was a way for him to get some practice since their names were relatively easy.

However, he did express concern about being able to do it full-time due to some fighters having difficult names to pronounce.

"I think pronouncing and enunciating would be a challenge for me. Everybody's name will probably be hard because we have some tongue twisters on the roster for ONE Championship... I know there are some real tongue twisters. I will feel very horrible if I don't get it right. So we'll see," Johnson admitted.

While he did not commit to a full-time schedule, Johnson believes fans can expect him to be ringside for commentary at least once a month.

"I think once a month; I'll be down to do it. Like the big cards, kind of like Joe Rogan, how he only goes to certain cards he really cares about, ones that he's super excited about. That's how I want to be," the flyweight king mentioned.

"That one I did with Amazon Prime with Mikey Musumeci, Chingiz - I'm a huge fan of him. It was good to see Superlek, but I don't want to have to be doing it every single weekend."

At age 36, Johnson remains one of the best fighters in the world and while he may still have a couple of bouts left in him, "Mighty Mouse" knows his time inside the cage is slowly nearing its end.