KEY POINTS Zebaztian Kadestam sees a career-changing win against Roberto Soldic

Soldic's ONE Championship debut ended on a disappointing note

"If nobody is going to sleep in this one, I'll be disappointed," Kadestam says

ONE Championship will be making its maiden debut in the United States with ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, and the promotion has stacked the undercard with its best talent available.

In the welterweight division, Zebaztian Kadestam will have the task of being Roberto Soldic's re-debut opponent after the latter's disastrous promotional debut in December.

Soldic made his name on the international combat sports scene as one of the most prized welterweights in the world by knocking out 17 of his opponents under MMA rules while adding four knockouts in as many pro boxing bouts.

For Kadestam, adding a fourth loss to Soldic's record would be the ideal outcome of their clash at ONE Fight Night 10 since he fears no man.

"I would fight anyone in the world, but this is a winning situation for me. I have a lot to take from this. I've been fighting for a long time and I believe this is the time to get credit for what I've been working for," Kadestam said.

When Soldic himself announced his signing to ONE Championship on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, hopes were high that he would be an instant title challenger after just a couple of bouts.

However, his debut bout ended under unfortunate circumstances when he was hit by a massive knee to the groin that rendered him unable to compete–thus handing him his first-ever no-contest bout in his career.

With "Robocop" excited to strut his wares against Kadestam, the Swedish welterweight is already projecting it as the best fight in the history of ONE Championship's welterweight division.

"If I could sit on the side and drink a beer and eat popcorn and watch this fight at the same time as I'm fighting it, I would be happy! This is the biggest, this is the best fight I could imagine. This is going to bring out the best in both of us. This is the best fight in welterweight history for sure. This is going to be [expletive] crazy, I promise you that," he declared.

With both men carrying one-punch knockout power in both of their hands, "The Bandit" expressed disappointment if both men were to survive the full 15 minutes.

"Man, if nobody is going to sleep in this one, I'll be disappointed. I get the chills when I'm thinking about it. It's going to be a good one," Kadestam stated.

Outside of what is expected to be a welterweight stand-off for the ages, ONE Fight Night 10 will be headlined by the trilogy bout between ONE flyweight king Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes.