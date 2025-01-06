Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his exit as the Liberal Party leader as early as Wednesday, according to a report.

Trudeau is scheduled to make his resignation in a news conference before the national caucus meeting that will be held on Wednesday, reported the Globe and Mail.

Trudeau is expected to resign as party leader on Monday, but will remain Prime Minister of Canada until a new leader is chosen, sources told CNN.

News: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will resign as party leader today, but remain prime minister until a new leader is chosen, a source close to the prime minister tells @paulanewtonCNN. — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) January 6, 2025

Trudeau's expected announcement comes on the heels of the pressure to resign from members of his own party who forecast a disastrous loss in the upcoming national election if he runs.

Three anonymous sources shared with the Globe and Mail that they are "unsure" about what the Liberal Party national executive plans to do to replace Trudeau's leadership role.

Once Trudeau's resignation goes into effect, his seat remains open to contenders from the Liberal Party of Canada like:

Past British Columbia Premier Christy Clark

Transport Minister Anita Anand

Past Finance Minister and Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc

Past Housing Minister Sean Fraser

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly

Past Central Banker Mark Carney

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne

While an unnamed source said Trudeau discussed with Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc whether he would be willing to come in as interim leader and prime minister, the option would not be feasible since LeBlanc is expected to compete for the opening.

They also said it is unknown whether Trudeau will leave immediately after his resignation or end his term as prime minister once a new leader is appointed.

Several members of Parliament like Alberta Liberal George Chahal have said they preferred an interim leader, reported the Globe and Mail.

The Liberal Party of Canada party has two options once Trudeau resigns--appoint an interim leader based on the recommendation of the national caucus or conduct a temporary leadership contest.

In November, Trudeau met with president-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago to discuss looming tariff threats.