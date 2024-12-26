President-elect Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Christmas Day to suggest that hockey legend Wayne Gretzky should run for Prime Minister of Canada — or, as Trump put it, "Governor of Canada."

"I just left Wayne Gretzky, 'The Great One' as he is known in Ice Hockey circles," Trump wrote. "I said, 'Wayne, why don't you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada - You would win easily, you wouldn't even have to campaign.'"

"He had no interest," Trump continued. "But I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement. It would be so much fun to watch!"

The prodding follows recent statements from Trump suggesting that Canada could become the 51st state of the United States.

Earlier in December, after dining with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump jokingly referred to Trudeau as the "Governor of the Great State of Canada."

During the Mar-a-Lago dinner, Trump reportedly said that Canada should join the U.S. as a state, claiming many Canadians would save on taxes and benefit from military protection.

The president-elect also criticized Canada's trade policies and questioned why the U.S. provides subsidies to its northern neighbor.

While Gretzky has expressed no interest in politics, Trump's comments have sparked a flurry of online debate about his repeated "51st state" suggestions. Meanwhile, Trudeau has yet to publicly respond to Trump's remarks.