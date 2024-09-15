Hotel chain Hilton (NYSE: HLT) says it is going after workers over the age of 50 who are looking for a career change to fill open jobs.

The company is seeing to fill almost 400 job vacancies across the United Kingdom with older workers.

Hilton claims that people in their 50s are considering changes to their work due to a desire to travel and "office fatigue."

It says the hospitality industry is popular with career changers due to its flexibility, sociable nature and opportunities away from traditional desk jobs.

Hilton noted that a new study found that almost three quarters (73%) of older workers are considering changing their working patterns.

More than a third (34%) of over 50s cited burnout as a key driver for looking for a new job.

And 26% of those with children want a change as their kids leave home.

Hilton says that a majority of those surveyed said they can learn from working with those younger than themselves and 26% of those over the age of 50 said they wanted to spend more time with Gen Z.

The chain says they want to hire them for jobs in several departments including food and beverage, front office, housekeeping, culinary, engineering and events.

Hilton is hosting a job fair at The Waldorf Hilton, London on September 30.

The company says attendees will have the opportunity to meet people from more than 15 hotels, with on-the-spot interview opportunities available.

It will also include a series of talks exploring topics including intergenerational working and apprenticeships. It is aimed at people interested in a career change or return to work later in life.