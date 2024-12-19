Amazon delivery drivers have gone on strike at seven facilities across four states just days before Christmas, potentially disrupting holiday deliveries.

Strikes among drivers represented by the Teamsters union began Thursday in Queens, NY, and expanded to Illinois, Georgia and California.

The Teamsters will launch the largest strike against Amazon in U.S. history beginning at 6 a.m. EST on Thurs., Dec. 19. The nationwide action follows Amazon's repeated refusal to follow the law and bargain with... pic.twitter.com/A06NKciCDB — Teamsters (@Teamsters) December 19, 2024

Drivers are demanding better wages and benefits, with union officials criticizing Amazon for refusing to negotiate and referencing Amazon's soaring profits. Amazon's revenue for the year stands at $450.2 billion so far, CNN reported.

"Many of us, we don't have any Christmas presents under the tree this year," driver Luke Cianciotto told reporters in Skokie, Illinois. "The wages and hours we get working for Amazon simply aren't enough to get by in today's economy."

Despite drivers wearing Amazon-branded uniforms and delivering its packages, Amazon denies they are employees, citing third-party contractors as their employers.

"Heartbreaking... for Amazon to tell us we're not Amazon drivers, when we wear Amazon vests and deliver in Amazon vans," another Skokie driver, Ash-shura Brooks said.

Amazon insists the strike will not impact deliveries and called the union's claims a "PR play," reiterating that the Teamsters do not represent its workforce. The company is also challenging a joint employer rule that could link Amazon to contractor employee disputes.

The strike, strategically timed to disrupt peak holiday operations, is expected to last more than a day, though an open-ended duration seems unlikely. For now, consumers are advised to prepare for potential delivery delays.

"We gave Amazon a clear deadline to come to the table and do right by our members. They ignored it," Teamsters General President Sean O-Brien stated on X. "If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon's insatiable greed."

Originally published by Latin Times.