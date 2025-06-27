"I think if I were born to do something, if I had a mission, it was to teach people to appreciate the art of calligraphy," says Monica Marquez, the founder of Artigiani, Inc.

Passion and dedication have always been the driving force of Marquez's journey with calligraphy, and it is with these values and an unfaltering entrepreneurial spirit that she has succeeded in propelling her business to where it is today. Based in Miami, Artigiani, Inc., also known as Artistic Calligraphy, has been providing elegant calligraphy and custom artwork services for nearly two decades under Marquez's creative expertise and guidance. From retail activations and logo designs to stationery production & personalization, and engravings on a plethora of materials (metal, glass, wood, and more).

From this solo endeavor, the company has not only evolved alongside its clients but also created a path forward for other creatives. "We have become a talent agency for the industry, linking the right professionals with the right organizations," says Marquez. "There is a huge need for this art, and I can't do it all alone. I have become the link between some of the most talented individuals and the brands that need their services."

Marquez's passion for calligraphy hasn't only enabled her to build a creative business. It has also given her the power to preserve the historical legacy of the art form by imparting her skills and knowledge to future generations through private training classes.

"All my calligraphy artworks include a little note that says, 'Thank you for keeping this ancient art alive.' And it makes me proud that I'm able to help carry that legacy forward," Marquez states.

Growing up in Mexico City, Marquez had always immersed herself in the creative space. As she ventured into various art forms, she developed a genuine interest in calligraphy. She often found herself admiring the lettering on invitations and certificates. "As a child, I would try to emulate that even though I didn't have the technical knowledge to do it, but I was eager to learn," Marquez shares. "When I visited homes, I would look for certificates or artwork to admire the lettering, which was handmade."

Fascinated by the art style and a passion to learn it, Marquez found her path to art school, where she learned graphic design, illustration, and calligraphy. Reflecting on the contrasting learning methods from today, Marquez shares how despite the classes she attended, her proficiency in the art form came through relentless self-training.

While investing her time and energy toward perfecting the art, Marquez grew a fierce passion for it. It gave her the epiphany that calligraphy was more than mere letters, its impact went far beyond it. It was a special art form that was interwoven in history, and that realization gave her the desire to build a career in calligraphy.

Marquez's entrepreneurial journey began in 1987 when she opened a creative firm offering graphic design and calligraphy services. After a decade of building her name in the creative landscape, Marquez recognized that the graphic design industry was getting crowded with many players who were playing the same game. Leveraging the competitive advantage and skill she held, Marquez made a shift in her business to solely provide calligraphy services, which today proudly stands under the name of Artigiani.

After over 20 years in the industry, Artigiani has built an exceptional client portfolio working in multiple sectors, including multinational companies, wealth management firms, and luxury fashion brands. "Many luxury companies understand the value and elegance of calligraphy, as it aligns with their brand identity," Marquez adds. "That's why they seek our services."

Despite the company's collaboration with corporate brands, Artigiani offers more than just marketing collateral. It gives something more personal that exemplifies Marquez's vision of crafting everlasting art. "We've done many personal projects, including love letters, marriage proposals, letters for grandparents, and family trees," Marquez shares. "These are the projects that I truly enjoy because they're the ones that remain treasured and eternal. I get to be the link. The link between those who love each other the most and become a part of a legacy that will last for generations to come."

Marquez's love for the art form has led her to master calligraphy with utmost precision and agility. She has become adept with the tools, brushes, and pens, making her confident in her skills. "To name only a few, I can do Italic, Gothic, Copperplate, and Uncial, using various tools such as pointed pen, brush, and broad pen, whatever the client needs," Marquez shares. As she has developed a profound knowledge of the craft, she has also been equally focused on teaching it to her students.

Recognizing the complexities that exist within calligraphy, Marquez emphasizes the importance of having dedication, passion, and desire toward learning calligraphy, which can be a complex art form to adopt. Through her training, she gives people the assistance and support to become adept in the craft and carry the legacy forward. With hands-on classes, Marquez provides a toolkit with guided lessons for every letter, script, and style. "I teach them tips and tricks that I would've liked to learn at their stage," she adds. "But ultimately, it's their drive and commitment that will help them become skilled calligraphers."

As a talented artist and a devoted teacher, Monica Marquez has achieved the best of both worlds, crafting elegant and impactful artworks for businesses and people. With Artigiani expanding its services to creative talent acquisition, Marquez aims to continue preserving the ancient art form for generations to come.