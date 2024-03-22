With the rise of technology, access to reliable information and research has increased drastically, calling for more cutting-edge solutions that replace or elevate outdated systems and procedures. Progress is crucial, especially in the healthcare landscape, where the convergence of technology, expertise, and a vision for transformative change not only simplifies the day-to-day but also saves lives.

Founded by Nicole Garrett, a Certified Hyperbaric Technician (CHT) and Safety Director, Under Pressure Hyperbarics is a trailblazer in the industry. Committed to evidence-based practice and paramount safety, Under Pressure employs experts with over 25 years of combined experience. Moreover, the firm's oxygen chambers are FDA, PVHO, AME, and National Board approved.

Although Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy seems like an unorthodox and foreign concept to some, Nicole emphasizes the ingenuity that lies in its simplicity, "We help people heal with oxygen. Illnesses, cancer, and damaged tissue progress when there's a lack of air, and we tackle the issue from the root by simply implementing the right amount and pressure into the body."

Under Pressure is all about revolutionizing traditional healthcare through meticulous education and preparation. Once a patient comes in, the team assesses the problem based on tissue studies, blood results, and other necessary tests. Then, the company curates a personalized treatment plan, and the length and number of treatments vary significantly depending on the severity of the issue and individual goals.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy has proven effective in a myriad of applications, the most common ones being post-surgical injuries and cancer treatment recovery. "If you have complications healing, the US insurance will pay for our services. But even if you don't have complications and are trying to prevent them, HBOT will revascularize the area," added Nicole. Surgery cuts the blood supply, which affects healing. By flooding the area with oxygen, Under Pressure keeps the tissue alive, stimulating the body to grow blood vessels. When it comes to cancer patients, treatments damage the tissue through radiation. As stressed by Nicole, cancer does not like oxygen, and using Hyperbarics slows down cancer progression, giving a significant advantage in treating it.

As stressed by Nicole, some individuals use Hyperbarics as a complete alternative, and some use it adjunctively to allopathic medicine, alleviating some of the symptoms that traditional treatments have and enhancing well-being.

Less common reasons for Hyperbaric Oxygen therapy include traumatic brain injuries, including strokes. Beyond traditional uses, Nicole emphasizes that ongoing research suggests promising outcomes for anti-aging treatments due to collagen synthesis stimulation, autoimmune diseases, and sports injuries. For athletes especially, time is of the essence. By accelerating healing and reducing downtime, Under Pressure offers a competitive edge, progressively becoming the go-to destination for athletes looking to optimize performance and recovery.

While the non-invasive Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) remains the cornerstone of Under Pressure, the innovative firm offers an array of unconventional services. One notable addition is EBOO (Extra Corporeal Blood Ozonation and Oxygenation), a potent therapy with a powerful filter designed to address a range of health issues, from Lyme disease to post-COVID difficulties. These complications result in significant bioburden, and Under Pressure balances the level of bacteria and minimizes infections through ozonation. The innovative medical facility also provides IV therapy, vitamin injections, nutrition counseling, and coaching, adopting a holistic approach to healthcare.

Hoping to leave a worldwide footprint in the medical field, Nicole is also involved in Hyperbarics consulting. That includes training people who want to become experts in the industry, as well as peer-to-peer convening with other physicians who wish to implement Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy into their facilities.

Committed to fostering an environment of education and awareness, Under Pressure partners with leading institutions and qualified experts, continuously exploring new avenues and expanding the scope of its services. By sharing knowledge and shifting people's perspectives of alternative medical therapies, Under Pressure hopes to promote proactive health management and well-being.

While currently rooted in its local community in LA, Under Pressure's influence extends beyond geographic boundaries. "With our technology and a team of experts, we want to reshape the future of medicine, promoting quality care through non-invasive alternatives. The goal of Under Pressure has always been to implement more than just Hyperbaric chambers, and we've achieved that," added Nicole. "My personal goal is to grow our business to 100 facilities nationwide, eventually going global, making the beneficial Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy more accessible to all."