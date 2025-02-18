In the latest round in the phone wars, Huawei launched the world's first tri-foldable phone, the Mate XT, globally on Tuesday but it won't be cheap to own one.

Priced at $3,662, the device boasts a 10.2-inch screen and a slim 3.6mm design, marking a technological milestone despite ongoing U.S. sanctions.

The phone also allows for multiple uses on the three screens to allow consumers to multi-task, according to the Associated Press.

The phone has 3K ultra-high resolution and a 16:11 ratio display proportion.

A product video on Huawei's website shows the Mate XT and its features.

Analysts questioned its mainstream appeal due to its staggering cost and the absence of Google Mobile Services.

"Huawei kind of stands alone as an innovator," Bryan Ma of the International Data Corporation told the AP, noting its resilience despite chip shortages and U.S. trade restrictions.

Huawei holds a 23% global foldable market share, trailing Samsung's 33%.

Last year, the company had a 49% market share in the foldable phone market.

Announced last September, Huawei received over 2.7 million pre-orders for the tri-fold smartphone.

In October, Huawei's third-quarter sales soared by 42% in China, while Apple's sales fell by 0.3%.

Huawei has been on a U.S. trade list since 2019 that prohibits American companies like Intel and Qualcomm from supplying the company technology, including 5G chips.

The move, rooted in national security concerns, forced Huawei to replace thousands of U.S.-banned parts with Chinese versions.

Experts said Mate XT puts pressure on Apple to develop a better iPhone.

While Apple has yet to enter the foldable space, TrendForce's Ruby Lu believes its eventual arrival will reshape the market.

"Once Apple enters the market, it is expected to significantly influence and stimulate further growth in the foldable phone sector," Lu told the AP.

Analysts predicted orders for foldable devices could reach 45.7 million units by 2028.