Hundreds of Russians placed flowers at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow suburb of Krasnogorsk Saturday, paying homage a year on to the 145 victims of the gun attack there.

Images of the March 22, 2024 attack on the concert hall near Moscow circulated around the world, showing four men opening fire on more than 5,000 people gathered to watch the Russian rock group Piknik and finishing off the wounded.

Maxim Burnayev, a 34-year-old construction worker who was with his wife among the spectators at the hall the day of the attack, told AFP he had witnessed "the horror that unfolded.

"It was like in a movie, but it was real," he recalled.

Russia's deadliest attack in 20 years lasted about 20 minutes. After the shootings, the assailants set the hall on fire and fled the scene.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group, banned in Russia as a terrorist organisation.

"You can't forget it. We came here now to Crocus, and my heart was beating fast. Even though it's been a year, there are still memories," Burnayev said.

After seeing a psychologist, he said today he was trying to "let it all go and continue to live, enjoy life" although the sight of the bloodied concert hall still haunts him.

A monument dedicated to the victims was inaugurated on Saturday, in the presence of the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, near the building severely damaged by the fire.

People laid flowers, photos of their deceased loved ones and teddy bears at the new monument featuring two black marble pillars with cranes soaring into the sky. An Orthodox priest led a service.

Maria Zhukovskaya, 37, a volunteer, said: "How could you not come here? How could you not honour the memory of the people that dreamed, lived, had wishes, and at one moment it all collapsed?"

Anna Movchan, 28, while she did not know any of the victims personally said, "We are residents of this city. This is an awfully terrible tragedy, so we gathered and came her to support our country, our people and mourn together."

Most of the people questioned by AFP after the ceremony chose not to comment on the investigation or the perpetrators.

Earlier in March, the US authorities announced the arrest of Mohammad Sharifullah, an IS leader suspected of organising an attack on the Kabul airport that claimed 183 lives including that of 13 US soldiers in 2021.

Sharifullah reportedly admitted to "having shared instructions on the use" of the Kalashnikov rifles used in the Crocus attack, and also "recognised" two of the four assailants arrested in Russia.

Anna, a 40-year-old administrator who lost a relative in the attack, said she wanted "all those responsible to be punished.

"The guilty aren't just those who took part in the attack, but others as well. Maybe the organisers, maybe the authorities," she added.

Yevgenia, 38, deputy director of a construction company, was supposed to be at a restaurant in the area the night of the attack but cancelled at the last minute.

"I think security was poorly organised" at Crocus, she said. "We've been here more than once before and there are just guys standing at a metal detector."

The Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement Saturday it had "completed the investigation" concerning the 19 individuals involved and arrested, including the four alleged assailants.

"The investigation has concluded that the terrorist act was planned and organised by the security services of an unfriendly state in order to destabilise the situation in Russia.

"Members of an international terrorist organisation were recruited to carry it out," the committee said without naming the group.

Weeks after the attack, Russia for the first time attributed its coordination to IS while also continuing to maintain accusations against Ukraine for being behind the tragedy.

Russia has never provided evidence to support claims against Ukraine. Kyiv has consistently denied any involvement.