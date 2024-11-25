Rescuers saved nearly 40 pilot whales that stranded themselves on a New Zealand beach — but four died before they could be helped back into the South Pacific Ocean.

Conservation workers and local residents used sheets to lift the whales off Ruakākā Beach, about 65 miles north of Auckland, and carry them to water deep enough for the marine mammals to swim away, the Associated Press reported Monday.

None of the whales saved on Sunday have returned to the beach, AP said, citing the New Zealand Department of Conservation.

Photos posted by the Department of Conservation show scores of rescuers standing in shallow water at the beach during the rescue effort.

"It's amazing to witness the genuine care and compassion people have shown toward these magnificent animals," department spokesperson Joel Lauterbach said in a statement. "This response demonstrates the deep connection we all share with our marine environment."

On social media, the department also praised the efforts of the Indigenous Patuharakeke clan for leading the response, saying that "we are deeply grateful for their leadership."

It also credited support from Project Jonah, a marine mammal rescue organization, and "hundreds of members of the public."

Three adult whales and a calf died during Sunday's stranding and a Māori ceremony for them was held Monday.

New Zealand's Indigenous people consider whales a taonga, or sacred treasure of cultural significance, AP said.

The country has recorded more than 5,000 whale strandings since 1840, with its shallow, sloping beaches believed to confuse various species, including the pilot whale, that rely on echolocation to navigate.