Tens of thousands of people protested in Budapest Sunday against a planned law that would allow the government to sanction NGOs and media it deemed a threat to Hungary's sovereignty.

It is the latest move by nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban who has already tightened control over courts, the media and civil society since returning to power in 2010.

Critics, both in Hungary and abroad, say the proposed measures are part of a drive to clamp down on critical voices such as NGOS and independent news media.

Protesters packed the city's Kossuth Square, in front of parliament, which can hold more than 100,000 people, chanting "We've had enough".

Demonstrators waved Hungarian, EU and Pride flags and one banner read: "I want to live in a free Hungary, not in a dictatorship".

The bill "on transparency in public life" would empower the government to blacklist organisations that "threaten the sovereignty of Hungary by using foreign funding to influence public life".

Groups listed as such would be barred from receiving donations through Hungary's annual one-percent income tax contribution scheme, an important source of revenue for non-profits. And they would need permission to receive foreign funding.

"The law is pretty much full of nonsense," one protester, Gabor, told AFP. "There's nothing concrete in it.

"Just like in Russia, you can be accused of speaking out against the state and branded a foreign agent." said the 25-year-old student, who preferred not to give his full name.

The proposed legislation has been condemned by the opposition, which has accused the government of copying Russia's authoritarian evolution.

A statement, released by prominent rights groups including Amnesty International and independent media, describe the bill as an "authoritarian attempt to retain power".

"It aims to silence all critical voices and to eliminate what remains of Hungarian democracy" the statement, signed by more than 300 organisation, added.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on EU leaders to "unequivocally and immediately condemn" the proposed legislation.

But the government has denied any authoritarian intent, insisting it only wants to dismantle a foreign-funded "propaganda network".

"Yes to political debate, yes to freedom of speech, no to foreign money," Orban told ruling party activists at an event Sunday.

Earlier this year, Orban vowed to undertake an "Easter clean-up" against his domestic opponents, whom he branded as "stink bugs".

As part of that drive, lawmakers have already passed constitutional changes targeting the central European country's LGBTQ community and people with dual nationality.

Although Hungary passed a law in 2017 targeting NGOs receiving funding from abroad, it had to repeal it after a formal notice from the European Union.