ONE Championship struck big in the mixed martial arts (MMA) free agency market when the promotion was able to successfully sign Roberto Soldic in August of last year.

Soldic made his debut under the Singapore-based combat sports outfit at ONE Fight Night 5 against Murad Ramazanov, but it ended prematurely as an accidental knee strike to the former's groin rendered him unable to continue thus being ruled a no-contest.

"The knee to me was brutal because we were still fresh. He took me down in the first 10-20 seconds. I got up and I felt that he was going to keep pushing. I knew he would lose a little energy, which was my game. Everything was great, perfect, until that hit," he stated about the hit.

Soldic would go on to reveal that he was using a foam cup to protect his groin, which the Croatian bared that he was using for a decade and expressed regret that he was unable to put on a show for the fans in his maiden appearance.

The organization has since revealed that Soldic will get his shot at redemption in May when he fights Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5–ONE Championship's first-ever card on U.S. soil.

"I was really sad that I didn't show my skills [in my debut]. But now it's time to show my skills because I have a fight on May 5 in America. It's very good for me. I am super excited to fight outside Europe, and to fight in the USA is one of my dreams... I'm ready. I feel great," Soldic said of his upcoming bout.

Kadestam presents Soldic with his biggest challenge yet as he brings with him massive power in both hands, evidenced by his 12 knockouts–half of them coming in ONE Championship.

"Robocop" will need to be on his A-game when he steps into the cage against Kadestam as the Swedish welterweight has already proven that he can always rise to the occasion, which has seen him lift the divisional title in November 2018.

While Soldic would want to run it back against Ramazanov due to the way their first bout ended, it does not mean he is already looking past Kadestam.

"Maybe at the end of the year, I'll fight with Murad for a rematch. Maybe for the belt. I don't know what the plan is, but really, I'm focused on Zebaztian. It's going to be a good fight; he's a tough guy. I like the challenge. Of course, I never chose any opponent, so I took him because they offered me one," Soldic declared.

ONE Fight Night 10 takes place at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado with the headlining fight being the trilogy bout between ONE flyweight king Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes as they hope to close out their long history with another bang.