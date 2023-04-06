KEY POINTS Darren Till is currently a free agent after being granted his release in February

ONE Championship's welterweight scene presents him fresh challenges

Taking home wins could have him face Kiamrian Abbasov for the interim welteweight strap

England's very own Darren Till has made a name out of putting on exciting fight after exciting fight, but with his mixed martial arts (MMA) future up in the air, he might be taking his talents to ONE Championship.

In an interview with Chamatkar Sandhu, Till revealed just how attractive ONE Championship's Muay Thai scene is to the point that it has him considering a move.

"I think there's big grass for it (Muay Thai) in ONE Championship in Singapore. I think outside the UFC, ONE Championship could be the biggest organization in the world because the Singapore market, you know it's huge," Till said.

"I know they have a lot of backing as well in terms of money, so that could be one option... That's a big option for me. You know, a few [Muay] Thai fights, my bread and butter, stuff like that."

Till made headlines earlier this year when the UFC "happily agreed to release" him from his contract about two months following his submission loss via face crank to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282 in December 2022.

The loss to Du Plessis made it his third-straight defeat inside the Octagon, and with the former welterweight title challenger being a free agent, it would make sense for him to try his hand at ONE Championship's MMA and Muay Thai categories.

Till would be able to immediately compete in the welterweight division thanks to the Singapore-based promotion's unique weigh-in system, which features measuring a fighter's hydration levels and fighting in their walking weight.

As a welterweight with the UFC, Till missed weight twice: in his May 2017 bout against Jessin Ayari and Stephen Thompson exactly a year later.

Should he decide to make his way to Southeast Asia, Till would have no shortage of opponents as he has fellow welterweights Zebaztian Kadestam, Roberto Soldic and Murad Ramazanov waiting for him in the world of MMA.

If he puts on an impressive performance in his initial showings against other established contenders, it would not be all that surprising for the promotion to strap a rocket to his back and immediately face Kiamrian Abbasov for the interim title as lineal champion Christian Lee is on a sabbatical.

Till could try his hand also in the world of Muay Thai under ONE Championship, but it might be a more difficult world to break through due to the shortage of competitors that the promotion has at welterweight.

Signing Till would be a massive win for ONE Championship as it further opens up opportunities for more big-name arrivals in the future.