ONE Championship has continued to produce high-level talent across its many weight divisions in the different combat sports disciplines they have, but when it comes to the women's atomweight division, it is extremely stacked.

Names such as Seo Hee Ham, Alyona Rassohyna and Tiffany Teo are some of the talents who have done spectacularly well in their recent bouts to become ranked fighters–No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, mixed martial arts (MMA) fans will get to see the No. 1-ranked Stamp Fairtex face Alyse Anderson on the undercard as the former looks to rebuild her status as a title contender. Meanwhile, the latter looks to push her own name into the spotlight.

For "Lil Savage," beating Stamp sets her up for future success and she has her sights set on exploiting what she believes to be the Thai star's biggest weakness.

"I think that I am most comfortable as a grappler, which is why I like this matchup just because Stamp is a world-class kickboxer. But she does have holes in MMA. I see it in [her] grappling. Which to me is a strength," Anderson stated.

Throughout Stamp's MMA career, she has indeed shown a sort of susceptibility to the grappling game with two submission losses–best exemplified in her challenge for the ONE atomweight title against Angela Lee at ONE X in March 2022.

In that same match, Stamp showcased a growing grappling game as she was able to successfully fend off multiple brutal submission attempts from Lee, which featured her signature twister (rotational spine crank).

While it can be argued that Stamp is wildly different from the Muay Thai fighter-turned-MMA competitor that she was, Anderson is determined to prove that she deserves a spot in the Top Five.

"I said yes right away. Because she's the No. 1 contender. I'm not ranked. I didn't care at all. That's a great opportunity. What better way to get in the rankings and to climb the rankings than to beat the No. 1?" Anderson declared.

The American stumbled out of the gate in her debut fight against Itsuki Hirata at ONE: Empower in September 2021, but she bounced back in spectacular fashion against Asha Roka at ONE 157 in May of last year with a first-round triangle choke submission.

Upon hearing that ONE Championship had offered her to fight Stamp at the promotion's maiden card in the United States, it was a no-brainer.

"It's like the best opportunity that you can get. So right away, I just loved the opportunity and said yes. And then it was, dealing with coaches, talking about elevation, and travel, and the camp, and once they sorted it all out, I just waited for the contract, and I signed it," she said.

ONE Fight Night 10 takes place at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on May 5, and it will be headlined by the trilogy bout between ONE flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes.