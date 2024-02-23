Researchers continue to seek innovative therapeutic approaches for new cancer treatments and have turned their attention to snake venoms. Albeit an unexpected source, venoms consist of complex mixtures containing various bioactive molecules that have shown potential in drug discovery. This intricate composition allows molecules to recognize biological targets, paving the way for anti-cancer drug development.

This discovery is not new, as the usage of snake venoms in cancer therapy was explored in the 1930s, with early trials showing mixed results. Research on using snake venoms in cancer therapy has since progressed. Recent studies focus on advancing structure elucidation, positioning snake venom compounds as promising candidates for targeted cancer therapy.

Celtic Biotech, founded by brothers Paul and John Reid, spearheads the movement toward harnessing the potential of snake venoms in cancer treatment. The company is dedicated to pioneering innovative therapies for solid cancers and associated pain, aiming to improve survival rates, ensure quality of life, and guarantee global accessibility and affordability.

With a doctorate in Neurochemistry from Imperial College London, Dr. Paul Reid started his journey in snake venom research during his time with the United States Army's Medical Research Institute for Infectious Diseases in 1993. His early work focused on studying snake venom neurotoxins that were initially intended for large-scale vaccine production. This research laid the foundation for a revolutionary venture years later.

In 1997, Dr. Reid sought a potent anti-cancer agent and stumbled upon Crotoxin, a neurotoxic substance found in the venom of the South American rattlesnake (Crotalus durissus terrificus). A breakthrough occurred when a friend of his, who was diagnosed with stage four cancer, achieved remarkable recovery after Crotoxin treatment. This success story became the driving force behind the establishment of Celtic Biotech, with Dr. Reid assuming the role of CEO.

The Dublin-based company's lead product, CB-24, a snake venom compound Crotoxin, showed promising responses in advanced tumor patients during the Phase I trials. The team observed no significant toxicities, and despite not being designed for clinical effectiveness, all patients reported experiencing subjective benefits. Noteworthy examples in Celtic Biotech's phase Ib trial were two Stage IV lung and prostrate cancer patients, who achieved stabilization in primary and secondary tumors. It is worth underlining that Crotoxin in previous trials displayed positive responses, significantly reducing pain in 18 of 23 patients.

Celtic Biotech's product further stands out with its autonomous targeting mechanism that locates and eliminates cancer cells. Given that it is administered regularly through a pump delivery system, it requires minimal hospital visits and allows patients to maintain their daily activities. The compact, internet-connected device ensures efficient monitoring, sending immediate alerts to healthcare providers when necessary.

Dr. Reid expounded, "Our program will employ a 30-day dose escalation process where we gradually increase drug dosage to establish resistance to potential toxic effects. Based on successful animal research, this approach renders humans immune to toxic effects without compromising the drug's efficacy against cancers."

With promising Phase I results, Celtic Biotech remains a leader in developing transformative cancer therapies. Building on this success, the company is now gearing up for a final Phase Ic trial. The primary goal of this trial is to determine the maximum tolerated dose and potential dose-limiting toxicity.

Celtic Biotech COO John Reid emphasized the initial challenge of convincing medical professionals of the drug's safety, especially when introducing an innovative treatment method. He remarked, "Although we started cautiously, the trials quickly progressed as we met the safety parameters. The doctors rapidly noticed the absence of harmful effects and saw the encouraging responses in patients, stopping Ia protocol early to advance into the higher dosing Ib protocol." The company's persistence in developing an innovative approach to patient dosage confirmed their understanding of the data that they observed in preclinical and earlier clinical studies.

With its commitment to developing innovative biologic products for solid cancer treatment, Celtic Biotech has been approved a grant of €2.5 million by the EU European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator program. Consequently, the company has been appointed one of the ten promising start-ups selected as semi-finalists under the life sciences category in the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) Catapult accelerator program. These recognitions attest to Celtic Biotech's trailblazing presence in the field.

When asked about the motivation behind this pioneering venture, the Reids answered, "After losing our father to lung cancer and seeing the challenges others go through with different types of cancer, we felt a strong urge to take action. We aim to provide an alternative to the often expensive existing cancer therapies. We're also on a mission to offer a more meaningful solution that guarantees efficacy and reduced side effects, especially given the limitations of current treatments."

Ultimately, Celtic Biotech propels the field of cancer therapeutics forward with its innovative utilization of snake venom compounds. It remains committed to redefining the industry with cancer treatment that prioritizes efficacy, safety, and global accessibility.