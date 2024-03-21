The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged investment advisers Delphia and Global Predictions for deceptive practices related to their purported use of artificial intelligence (AI).

This revelation underscores the emergence of a troubling trend known as "AI washing", where companies misrepresent their utilization of artificial intelligence technology to lure investors. Both firms have agreed to settle the charges, with combined civil penalties totaling $400,000.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler highlighted the detrimental impact of AI washing on investors, emphasizing that false claims regarding AI usage can mislead the public and undermine investor trust. "Such AI washing hurts investors," he said, underscoring the need for transparency and accuracy in marketing practices within the financial industry.

Delphia and Global Predictions allegedly marketed their services by falsely claiming to incorporate AI into their investment processes. Delphia, in particular, touted its use of AI in press releases, filings, and on its website, while Global Predictions boasted of being the "first regulated AI financial advisor" and promoted its "AI-driven forecasts." These deceptive claims misled clients and potential investors, creating a false impression of technological sophistication and expertise.

Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement, emphasized the SEC's commitment to protecting investors against AI washing practices. Grewal warned that investment advisers must ensure that their representations regarding AI usage are accurate and not misleading. Similarly, public issuers making claims about AI adoption must remain vigilant to prevent material misstatements that could impact investment decisions.

The Federal Trade Commission has cautioned that AI has the potential to accelerate the proliferation of scams and fraud, emphasizing that current regulations empower the US government to take decisive action against AI-driven threats to consumers.

The SEC's enforcement actions against Delphia and Global Predictions reflect a broader effort to combat deceptive practices in the financial industry, particularly concerning emerging technologies like AI. The fines imposed on the firms serve as a warning to other market participants engaging in similar misconduct.

Despite the relatively modest fines and the size of the companies involved, the SEC's actions mark a significant step in addressing AI-related mismarketing. This enforcement action underscores the need for heightened scrutiny and accountability in the use of AI within financial services.

The prevalence of AI washing poses significant risks to investors, as fraudulent claims can distort market perceptions and undermine confidence in AI-driven investment strategies. Investors must exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence when evaluating firms that claim to utilize AI technology.

The SEC's Investor Alert in January warned individual investors about the dangers of AI-related scams, highlighting the growing sophistication of bad actors in exploiting the popularity and complexity of AI.

.