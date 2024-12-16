An Iranian singer was arrested and taken to an unknown location after performing a virtual concert on YouTube without a hijab.

Iran's hijab laws have been strictly enforced since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, requiring women to wear headscarves and modest clothing when out in public.

Parastoo Ahmady, 27, performed on the platform in a sleeveless black dress alongside male musicians, and gained over 1.6 million views before authorities filed charges against her.

On December 16, she was arrested in Sari City, M 10 News reported. Her current location and charges remain undisclosed, as confirmed by her lawyer.

"I am Parastoo, a girl who wants to sing for the people I love," Ahmady said ahead of the performance. "This is a right I could not ignore."

Two bandmates, Soheil Faghih Nasiri and Ehsan Beiraghdar, were also detained in Tehran. The judiciary claims the performance violated "cultural norms."

Ahmady's arrest has drawn international condemnation from human rights groups, who demand her release and denounce Iran's escalating crackdown on women's rights.

Originally published by Latin Times