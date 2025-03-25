Perennial World Cup participants Iran became the second Asian side to secure their place at next year's global showpiece after twice coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Uzbekistan in Tehran on Tuesday.

Iran, the second-highest ranked AFC side in the FIFA standings, needed only a point to join Japan in qualifying for the finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Group A leaders were made to work hard at the Azadi Stadium by upward-trending Uzbekistan, with Mehdi Taremi scoring seven minutes from time - his second of the match - to seal the point.

Seeking to qualify for a first World Cup, Uzbekistan opened the scoring on 16 minutes through Khojimat Erkinov, before Inter Milan striker Taremi scored his first of the night shortly after half time.

Parity lasted only one minute, with Abbosbek Fayzullaev restoring Uzbekistan's lead.

Again, Taremi was the man to pull his team back into the game and ultimately book a spot in North America, when he finished past goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov late on.

Iran will be appearing at a fourth successive World Cup.

Uzbekistan remain on course for an inaugural appearance at the finals.

Sitting second on 17 points, a win in June either away to third-placed UAE or at home to Qatar, in fourth, will be enough, though they could book their place sooner.

The UAE, locked on 10 points with Qatar, take on bottom team North Korea later on Tuesday. A defeat for the UAE will send Uzbekistan to the finals.

The top two go straight to the World Cup, with teams finishing third and fourth in the three Asian groups entering a further round of qualifying.

Earlier on Tuesday, Australia beat China 2-0 to boost their chances of automatic qualification, but Saudi Arabia stayed in touch in Group C with a goalless draw in Japan.

In Asian Group B, Son Heung-min's South Korea remain top and favourites to progress, but they put in another toothless performance as they were held at home for the second match in a row - this time 1-1 by Jordan.

Australia's victory, courtesy of first-half goals from Jackson Irvine and Nishan Velupillay, left the Socceroos second in Group C on 13 points with two to play, three points ahead of Saudi Arabia with a much better goal difference. Japan are already sure to finish top.

Australia host Japan and travel to Saudi Arabia for their final qualifiers in June, leaving the race for the second direct qualification place on a knife edge. China stay bottom on six points, but they can progress to a further qualifying stage by finishing third or fourth.

Indonesia moved into fourth on nine points thanks to a 1-0 win over Bahrain.

Oxford United forward Ole Romeny scored his second goal in as many games to give Netherlands and Barcelona great Patrick Kluivert his first victory since becoming manager.

South Korea drew 1-1 with second-placed Jordan in Suwon after registering the same scoreline against Oman last week.

Two wins would have seen South Korea qualify with two matches to spare.

They face a tricky away trip to Iraq in June and a final home clash against Kuwait, needing four points to be certain of progressing without having to rely on other results.

Jordan are three points behind South Korea, but Iraq can leapfrog them and close the gap to one point at the top of Group B if they beat Palestine in Amman later.