Liverpool have reportedly agreed a British record fee of GBP125 million ($169 million) to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle, with the deal set to be completed on a frantic final day of the summer transfer window.

The Sweden striker is understood to have arrived at the club's training ground on Monday, with a protracted saga nearing an end.

With the Premier League window due to shut at 1800 GMT, there are a number of big deals yet to be done as clubs scramble to boost their squads.

Sky Sports reported that Newcastle have agreed a deal to sign Brentford forward Yoane Wissa while Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is set for a move to Manchester City after being told he was surplus to requirements at Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United meanwhile have been heavily linked with Aston Villa's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as they seek a solution to their goalkeeping crisis.

But all eyes will be on the expected finalising of Isak's move to Liverpool.

The Anfield club had a GBP110 million offer rejected last month and since then the 25-year-old has not trained with or played for Newcastle.

He is set to become Liverpool's eighth first-team signing of the summer window, marking the second time they have broken their own transfer record following the capture of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for an initial fee of GBP100 million.

The club's outlay now stands at an eye-watering figure of around GBP416 million, though there have also been significant departures including Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Arne Slot's side, who beat Arsenal 1-0 on Sunday to maintain their perfect Premier League record this season, are also reportedly chasing Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi.

Newcastle last week signed German international striker Nick Woltemade for a club record fee reported to be worth up to GBP69 million.

That paved the way for the potential departure of Isak, who scored 27 goals for Eddie Howe's team in all competitions last season.

Wissa, who has already been the subject of bids from Newcastle, on Sunday urged Brentford to "keep their word" and allow him to leave before the transfer deadline.

Now it appears the DR Congo forward, who scored 19 Premier League goals last season, has his wish, giving Saudi-owned Newcastle extra firepower as they prepare for their Champions League campaign.

Donnarumma, who won the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain in May, is poised for move to City, with the Premier League club understood to have agreed a fee of around 35 million euros (GBP30 million, $41 million).

Ederson, City's long-serving Brazilian goalkeeper, is understood to be on the radar of Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez, who starred for Argentina when they won the World Cup in 2022, could be on his way to Old Trafford after a difficult start to the season between the posts for both Andre Onana and Altay Bayinder.

Martinez, 32, was not included in Villa's matchday squad as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

United are understood to have agreed a deal with Real Betis for the Spanish club to sign unwanted Brazil winger Antony.

Sky Sports reported that Unai Emery's Villa have reportedly agreed a deal to sign United winger Jadon Sancho on loan.

The 25-year-old has fallen well short of expectations since making a GBP73 million move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.