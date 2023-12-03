Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Houthis Attack US Warship, Other Commercial Vessels As Ceasefire Talks Stall
KEY POINTS
- U.K. is set to start surveillance in Gaza to help locate remaining hostages
- Top Hamas battalion commander was assassinated, as per IDF
- Hamas militants and leaders around the world will be eliminated, Shin Bet chief said
Nearly two months into the Israel-Hamas war, hostage-ceasefire talks have stalled as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas militants ramp up fighting. The international community and loved ones of more than a hundred hostages still being held in Gaza continue to call for the abductees' immediate release.
- Qatari PM tells U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Doha is still committed to truce efforts
- Britain to start Gaza surveillance in efforts to find remaining hostages
The Pentagon said Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked a U.S. Navy warship and a few other commercial ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis previously said any Israeli or Israel-linked ship would be a "target" for the Yemeni rebel army.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with new Israeli army recruits Sunday as IDF forces continued to hunt down Hamas operatives across the Gaza Strip.
The Maccabi Tel Aviv football team on Sunday night joined Israel supporters around the world to call for the release of the remaining hostages being held by Hamas and other Palestinian factions in Gaza.
Hamas operatives launched a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,200 people and abducting over 200 Israelis and foreigners.
U.S. President Joe Biden has said that a two-state solution would resolve longstanding Israel-Palestine tensions that led to the Oct. 7 massacre and has drawn attacks targeting Israel and its allies.
Yemen's Houthis attack U.S. Navy warship, 3 commercial vessels: U.S. CENTCOM
"Today, there were four attacks against three separate commercial vessels operating in international waters in the southern Red Sea," by Yemen's Houthi rebels, the United States' Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X late Sunday.
The attacked ships were linked to 14 different nations. The U.S. Navy's U.S.S Carney was also targeted by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) "from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen," CENTCOM revealed.
"These attacks represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security," jeopardizing international crew members, the agency added. "We also have every reason to believe that these attacks, while launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran." The U.S. said it will consider "all appropriate responses" in coordination with its allies and partners.
The attacks came after Houthis hijacked a Japanese-operated cargo ship in the Red Sea earlier this month and have been holding its crew hostage since then. Among the hostages are 17 Filipino seafarers.
Yahya Sare'e, spokesperson of the Houthi rebel army, said after the hijacking that "all ships belonging to or dealing with" Israel "will become a legitimate target" of the Houthis.
