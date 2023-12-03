Live Updates

Nearly two months into the Israel-Hamas war, hostage-ceasefire talks have stalled as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas militants ramp up fighting. The international community and loved ones of more than a hundred hostages still being held in Gaza continue to call for the abductees' immediate release.

Qatari PM tells U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Doha is still committed to truce efforts

Britain to start Gaza surveillance in efforts to find remaining hostages

The Pentagon said Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked a U.S. Navy warship and a few other commercial ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis previously said any Israeli or Israel-linked ship would be a "target" for the Yemeni rebel army.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with new Israeli army recruits Sunday as IDF forces continued to hunt down Hamas operatives across the Gaza Strip.

The Maccabi Tel Aviv football team on Sunday night joined Israel supporters around the world to call for the release of the remaining hostages being held by Hamas and other Palestinian factions in Gaza.

Hamas operatives launched a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,200 people and abducting over 200 Israelis and foreigners.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said that a two-state solution would resolve longstanding Israel-Palestine tensions that led to the Oct. 7 massacre and has drawn attacks targeting Israel and its allies.