The Israel-Palestine conflict is a protracted and deeply rooted dispute centered on the competing national and territorial aspirations of Israelis and Palestinians in the historical region of Palestine.

It emerged in the late 19th century with the Zionist movement's goal of creating a Jewish homeland, leading to tensions with the Arab population. The conflict has been marked by wars, uprisings, and attempts at peace negotiations, including the Oslo Accords in the 1990s.

Key issues include borders, the status of Jerusalem, the right of return for Palestinian refugees, and the growth of Israeli settlements in the occupied territories.

Despite international efforts, the conflict remains unresolved, leading to periodic outbreaks of violence and instability in the region. The United States has played a significant role in the conflict, providing support to Israel while advocating for a two-state solution.

The situation is highly complex, with humanitarian, security, and political dimensions, and it continues to be a source of international concern and diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive and just resolution for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Historical Background

The roots of the conflict can be traced back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries when Jewish and Arab nationalist movements began to gain momentum in the region. The area known as historic Palestine was under Ottoman rule for centuries but was eventually conquered by the British during World War I.

Jewish immigration to Palestine, then part of the Ottoman Empire, increased as part of the Zionist movement, which aimed to establish a homeland for Jews in their ancestral land.

World War I and the Balfour Declaration (1917):

The British government issued the Balfour Declaration, expressing support for the establishment of a "national home for the Jewish people" in Palestine. This declaration created tensions between the Jewish and Arab populations.

British Mandate Period (1920-1948):

After World War I, the League of Nations granted Britain a mandate to govern Palestine. During this time, both Jewish and Arab nationalist movements gained momentum, leading to growing tensions between the two communities. Jewish immigration increased, which was a source of conflict with the Arab population.

United Nations Partition Plan (1947):

After World War II and the end of the British Mandate in Palestine, the future of the region was a subject of dispute between Jews and Arabs living in the area.

On November 29, 1947, the United Nations General Assembly passed Resolution 181 by a vote of 33 to 13, with 10 abstentions. The resolution recommended the partition of Palestine into two separate states: one Jewish and one Arab, with Jerusalem under international administration (a corpus separatum).

The plan also called for an economic union between the two states. The proposed Jewish state was allocated 56.47% of the land, despite the fact that Jews constituted about 33% of the population and owned only a fraction of the land.

The proposed Arab state was allocated 42.88% of the land, and a small percentage was designated as the international zone for Jerusalem. Jewish leaders, including David Ben-Gurion, accepted the plan, viewing it as a step toward the establishment of a Jewish state.

Arab leaders rejected the plan, viewing it as an infringement on their rights and sovereignty in Palestine. The UN Partition Plan led to increased tensions, violence, and conflict in the region.

Following the expiration of the British Mandate in 1948, Israel declared independence, and neighboring Arab nations intervened, resulting in the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

1948 Arab-Israeli War:

The war began on May 15, 1948, when the armies of several Arab states invaded the newly declared State of Israel. The conflict was characterized by a series of battles, offensives, and counter-offensives in different regions of Palestine.

The fighting involved conventional military forces, irregular militias, and paramilitary groups on both sides. Throughout 1948 and into 1949, a series of ceasefires and armistice agreements were negotiated, which temporarily halted the fighting.

These agreements resulted in the establishment of new borders between Israel and its neighboring countries. The 1949 Armistice Lines, also known as the Green Line, came into existence as a result of these negotiations.

Armistice Agreements (1949):

Ceasefires were established in 1949, but the conflict did not fully subside. The 1949 Armistice Lines (often mistakenly referred to as borders) were established, leaving certain territories, including the West Bank and Gaza Strip, in dispute.

The Armistice Agreements played a crucial role in establishing temporary boundaries and separating the warring parties. The Armistice Agreements were signed between Israel and each of the neighboring Arab states that had participated in the war, including Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

The agreements often included provisions for demilitarized zones along the armistice lines to reduce the likelihood of future conflicts. The city of Jerusalem, which had been under siege during the war, was divided between Israel and Jordan.

The armistice line ran through the city, with the Old City, containing holy sites, under Jordanian control. This division lasted until the Six-Day War in 1967.

1967 Six-Day War:

The war began on June 5, 1967, when Israel launched a preemptive strike against Egypt's air force and military infrastructure. This attack, known as Operation Focus, aimed to prevent a planned Egyptian offensive.

Israel swiftly defeated Egypt in the Sinai Peninsula and then turned its attention to Jordan, which had entered the war in support of Egypt. Israel captured the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, from Jordan.

In the north, Israel faced Syrian forces and ultimately gained control of the Golan Heights. The war ended on June 10, 1967, with Israel in control of the Sinai Peninsula, Gaza Strip, West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights.

Yom Kippur War (1973)

The Yom Kippur War, also known as the October War or the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, was a major conflict that took place in October 1973 between Israel and a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt and Syria.

This war was a significant event in the ongoing Arab-Israeli conflict and had far-reaching political and strategic implications. On October 6, 1973, which coincided with the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, Egypt and Syria launched a coordinated surprise attack on Israel. The element of surprise was a key factor, as Israeli intelligence had not anticipated the attack

Egyptian forces crossed the Suez Canal into the Sinai Peninsula, and Syrian forces launched an offensive in the Golan Heights. The initial stages of the war saw significant territorial gains by the Arab coalition, and Israel was caught off guard.

The United States and the Soviet Union, both superpowers during the Cold War, became involved in the conflict. The U.S. provided extensive military aid to Israel, while the Soviet Union supported Egypt and Syria.

The war resulted in a significant loss of life on both sides. After nearly three weeks of intense fighting, a ceasefire was brokered by the United Nations on October 25, 1973. The war did not result in a clear victory for either side but had a profound impact on the subsequent peace process.

The Yom Kippur War led to renewed efforts in the search for a peaceful resolution to the Arab-Israeli conflict. It eventually contributed to the Camp David Accords in 1978, leading to the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty in 1979, which was a significant step toward achieving peace in the region.

The war had lasting effects on the political and military strategies of the countries involved. It also highlighted the importance of intelligence and strategic preparedness in warfare. The Yom Kippur War underscored the volatility of the Middle East and the ongoing tensions between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

Peace Process and Oslo Accords (1990s):

The Peace Process and Oslo Accords in the 1990s refer to a series of agreements and negotiations between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) that aimed to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict and establish a framework for peaceful coexistence.

Oslo I (Declaration of Principles, 1993) - Negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian representatives began in Oslo, Norway, resulting in the Oslo I Accord or the Declaration of Principles (DOP) in September 1993.

This agreement established a framework for a gradual transfer of authority from Israel to the Palestinians. It created the Palestinian Authority (PA) to govern parts of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Both sides recognized each other's right to exist and renounced violence.

Oslo II (Interim Agreement, 1995) - The Oslo II Accord, signed in September 1995, further defined the division of the West Bank into Areas A, B, and C, with varying levels of Palestinian and Israeli control.

It established a timetable for Palestinian elections and a process for the phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from parts of the West Bank. The agreement also set up coordination mechanisms for civil and security issues.

Assassination of Yitzhak Rabin (1995)

Yitzhak Rabin was a decorated military general who later became a prominent political leader. He served as Prime Minister of Israel during two separate terms: from 1974 to 1977 and from 1992 until his assassination in 1995.

Rabin was known for his role in the peace process with the Palestinians, particularly his involvement in the Oslo Accords. These accords, signed in 1993, were aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and included the establishment of the Palestinian Authority.

Rabin's pursuit of peace with the Palestinians was met with opposition and criticism from some segments of Israeli society. There were protests and rallies against the Oslo Accords, and tensions were high among various political and religious groups.

On the evening of Nov. 4, 1995, Rabin was assassinated at a peace rally in Tel Aviv. The assassin, Yigal Amir, was an extremist who opposed the Oslo Accords and viewed Rabin as a traitor to Israel. Amir shot Rabin as he was leaving the rally, and the Prime Minister later died from his injuries.

The assassination of Rabin sent shockwaves throughout Israel and the world. It had a profound impact on the Israeli political landscape and the peace process. Shimon Peres, who had been serving as Foreign Minister under Rabin, assumed the role of Prime Minister and continued to work toward peace with the Palestinians.

Yigal Amir was arrested immediately after the assassination. He was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison. His actions were widely condemned in Israel and by the international community.

Rabin is remembered as a leader who made significant efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East. His assassination remains a symbol of the challenges and divisions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of promoting dialogue and peaceful solutions in the region.

Hamas Background

In the late 1980s, the First Intifada, or Palestinian uprising against Israeli rule, was underway in the occupied Palestinian territories, including the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The First Intifada began in December 1987 and was characterized by widespread protests, civil disobedience, and occasional violence against Israeli military forces.

Hamas was founded in December 1987 by Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, Sheikh Salah Shehadeh, and others. It initially had both a military and a political wing. Hamas' founding principles included resistance to Israeli occupation, opposition to the Oslo Accords (which some Palestinian factions saw as compromising Palestinian rights), and the goal of establishing an Islamic state in historic Palestine.

Hamas emerged as a political rival to the PLO and the Palestinian Authority (PA). In 2006, it won a majority of seats in the Palestinian legislative elections, leading to its control of the Gaza Strip. This resulted in a political and territorial division between the West Bank (under the control of the PA) and the Gaza Strip (controlled by Hamas), which continues to this day.

Israel-Hamas War

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has governed the Gaza Strip since 2007. Israel-Hamas conflicts are part of the broader Israel-Palestine conflict and are marked by intermittent outbreaks of violence.

Gaza-Israel Conflict (2008-2009, Operation Cast Lead):

This conflict began with Israel's military operation, "Operation Cast Lead," in late 2008. Israel aimed to stop rocket attacks from Gaza into Israeli territory. The fighting continued for three weeks, causing significant destruction and civilian casualties. The conflict ended with a ceasefire, but it did not lead to a comprehensive resolution of the issues.

Gaza-Israel Conflict (2012, Operation Pillar of Defense):

In November 2012, a new round of hostilities erupted, triggered by an Israeli airstrike that killed the Hamas military commander. Egypt played a crucial role in brokering a ceasefire after several days of clashes.

Gaza-Israel Conflict (2014, Operation Protective Edge):

This conflict began in July 2014 and lasted for 50 days. It was one of the deadliest and most destructive clashes between Israel and Hamas. Israel's goal was to stop rocket fire from Gaza and to destroy tunnels used by militants.

The fighting resulted in significant civilian casualties and extensive infrastructure damage in Gaza. An open-ended ceasefire was reached in August 2014, but the core issues of the conflict remained unresolved.

May 2021 Israel-Hamas Conflict (Operation Guardian of the Walls):

In May 2021, a new round of conflict erupted, starting with tensions in Jerusalem, including clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and protests over the planned eviction of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem. Hamas fired rockets at Israeli cities, and Israel conducted airstrikes on Gaza.

The conflict lasted for 11 days and resulted in significant casualties, damage, and international concern. A ceasefire was brokered by Egypt and Qatar. These conflicts are characterized by intense violence, including rocket attacks from Gaza, Israeli airstrikes, and ground incursions.

They have resulted in a considerable loss of life, suffering, and destruction on both sides. The issues at the core of these hostilities include the status of Jerusalem, the blockade of Gaza, Palestinian refugees, the expansion of Israeli settlements, and the broader Israel-Palestine conflict.

Efforts to resolve the Israel-Hamas conflicts and the broader Israel-Palestine conflict continue, but the situation remains complex and fraught with political, humanitarian, and security challenges. International organizations and diplomatic initiatives play a significant role in attempting to find a path towards a peaceful resolution.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas esclated when the latter launched an incursion into Israel under a barrage of rockets, killing more than a 1,000 Israelis; more than 200 -- including women, children and old peole -- have been taken hostage. In response, Israel launched airstrikes from the next day, and amassed troops around Gaza. The air strikes and military raids have so far killed over 5,000 Palestinians.

United States Stance in the Israel-Palestine conflict

The United States has had a special relationship with Israel since the country's establishment in 1948. This relationship is based on shared democratic values, strategic interests in the region, and strong lobbying efforts by the pro-Israel community in the United States.

Support for Israel's Security:

The United States has consistently provided military and financial aid to Israel, ensuring its qualitative military edge in the region. The U.S. government views Israel as a reliable ally in the Middle East, which aligns with American strategic interests.

Promotion of Peace Process:

The United States has been involved in peace efforts in the Israel-Palestine conflict for decades. It has played a significant role in brokering negotiations and proposing peace plans.

The U.S. typically advocates for a two-state solution, with Israel and a future Palestinian state living side by side in peace and security.

Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's Capital:

In December 2017, the United States officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and announced plans to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This move was met with international criticism, as it was seen as prejudicing the final status of Jerusalem, a key issue in the conflict.

Support for Palestinian Authority:

The U.S. has provided aid to the Palestinian Authority (PA) and humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The goal is to strengthen the Palestinian governing institutions and promote economic development.

Concerns about Hamas:

The U.S. designates Hamas, the Palestinian group that governs Gaza, as a terrorist organization. The U.S. government has called on the Palestinian leadership to renounce violence and recognize Israel's right to exist.

Shifts in the U.S. Policy:

U.S. policy has seen shifts depending on the administration in power. While some U.S. administrations have leaned more towards Israeli positions, others have been more critical of Israeli policies, particularly related to settlements in the West Bank and Israeli actions in Gaza.

Under the Trump administration, the United States took several steps that were seen as highly supportive of Israel, including the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the unveiling of the "Peace to Prosperity" plan, which was criticized by Palestinians for not meeting their key demands.

The Biden administration, while reiterating its support for Israel's security, has also expressed a commitment to addressing humanitarian issues and supporting a two-state solution. It has resumed financial assistance to the Palestinians, which was halted during the previous administration.