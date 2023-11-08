Live Updates

On the 34th day of the Israel-Hamas war, the Rafah border remains closed, an American MQ-9 drone was shot down by Yemen's Houthis, and the U.S. conducted multiple airstrikes against Iran proxies in eastern Syria.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains unmoved by calls for a ceasefire as he reiterated that a ceasefire will only take place if all hostages being held by Hamas are released unconditionally. Israel did open humanitarian corridors for four hours daily in the past five days.

Israeli troops continue to drive deeper into the Gaza Strip. More than a hundred Hamas tunnel entrances have been destroyed since ground operations kicked off late last month, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Talks are reportedly underway for a three-day ceasefire that could see the release of about a dozen hostages and the entry of limited fuel deliveries into the Gaza Strip.

Hamas operatives launched a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people and abducting more than 200 hostages. The fate of the hostages is still unknown as only four hostages were released by the terror group.

The conflict stems from decades-long Israel-Palestine tensions that are deeply rooted in territorial disputes.