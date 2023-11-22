Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Israel Says No Hostage Release Before Friday; US Downs Houthi Drones
KEY POINTS
- Last-minute disagreements reportedly postponed the ceasefire
- Hezbollah said the son of a senior official in the militant group has been killed
- Biden reiterated his commitment to a two-state solution
The Israel-Hamas war is on its 48th day, and a ceasefire that Hamas said would begin Thursday morning has reportedly been delayed due to last-minute issues.
Israel also said no hostages will be freed before Friday.
Israel and Hamas reached an agreement Wednesday to release 50 hostages – women and children – for a four-day truce in the fighting. The terror group said the deal includes the release of 150 Palestinian women and minors.
As fighting also continues near Israel's northern border with Lebanon, the Iran-backed paramilitary group Hezbollah confirmed that the son of a senior Hezbollah official, alongside four other fighters, has been killed.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Saudi's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud amid growing fears about the regional escalation of Israel-Palestine tensions that have drawn attacks into Israel from other militant groups, including Yemen's Houthi rebels. The U.S. shot down drones launched from Yemeni territories controlled by Houthis early Thursday.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published new footage of what it said was the tunnel Israeli soldiers uncovered beneath Gaza's largest medical complex, the Al-Shifa Hospital. The new footage showed rooms powered with communication lines and electricity within the tunnel.
Questions have been rife about the future of the Gaza Strip when the war ends, and U.S. President Joe Biden once again reiterated his commitment to a two-state solution where Hamas can no longer threaten both Israelis and Palestinians.
Hamas operatives launched a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,000 people -- mostly civilians, and abducting over 200 people. Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that the war will continue after the ceasefire.
US shoots down "multiple" drones from Yemen: CENTCOM
The U.S.S. Thomas Hudner (DDG116) shot down "multiple one-way attack drones launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen," the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said early Thursday Yemen time.
The ship and crew sustained no damage or injuries after the drones were shot down during a patrol operation in the Red Sea.
'Will you remain silent?' IDF asks international community after deeper look into tunnel complex under Al-Shifa
The Israeli army once again released new footage of the tunnel that it said Israeli troops found beneath the Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest health and medical compound.
IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Daniel Hagari provided a tour of the massive tunnel complex that included multiple rooms, toilets and a kitchenette. An "operational room" had communication and electricity lines, while another room had two beds that has an air conditioning system.
After the tour video was published, the IDF posted a video message from Hagari. "We have an important question to ask the international community: What will you do to stop Gazans' hospitals from being turned into terror bases in the future? Will you condemn Hamas or will you continue to be silent?" he said.
U.S. will not allow Palestinian relocation from Gaza or West Bank: Biden
Biden told Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in a call Thursday that "under no circumstances will the United States permit the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, or the besiegement of Gaza, or the redrawing of the borders of Gaza," the White House said in a statement.
He further "affirmed his commitment to the establishment of a Palestinian state and recognized Egypt's essential role in setting the conditions for that outcome."
While Biden has floated a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict, he affirmed that "under no circumstances can Gaza remain a sanctuary for Hamas where they can threaten Israel and Palestinians alike."
The leaders' call came after Israel and Hamas agreed on a truce that includes the release of dozens of hostages being held in Gaza. Egypt played a key role in helping Qatar broker the ceasefire-hostage deal.
Blinken speaks to Saudi foreign minister
In a call with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Thursday, Blinken affirmed the urgency of "preventing further spread of the [Israel-Hamas] conflict, and reinforcing regional stability and security," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press release.
Blinken's discussion of the potential regional impact of the war with the Kingdom's foreign minister came amid increasing fears of a spillover, especially as other Iran-backed terror groups have targeted Israel since the Oct. 7 massacre.
"A sustainable peace between Israelis and Palestinians is a shared priority for both the U.S. and Saudi Arabia," Blinken said after the call.
Son of senior Hezbollah member killed after Israeli strike in Beit Yahoun
Five Hezbollah fighters were killed after an Israeli air strike in Beit Yahoun, south of Lebanon Wednesday, Reuters reported Thursday, citing Hezbollah and three sources with knowledge of the situation.
Among the dead was Abbas Raad, the son of senior Hezbollah official and parliament member Mohammad Raad, sources said. The senior Raad was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2019.
News of the younger Raad's death comes amid intensifying rocket exchanges between Israel and the Lebanese paramilitary group along the northern border.
Ceasefire reportedly pushed back to Friday: Palestinian media
The ceasefire "will be postponed until Friday – due to last-minute differences," a Qatari official told Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds, Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported Thursday.
Qataris told an Israeli political official Hamas had not yet signed the ceasefire-hostage deal, Kan reported earlier Thursday.
No hostage release before Friday: Israel
No hostages will be freed Thursday, Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said, as the families and loved ones of hostages expressed mixed feelings over the ceasefire agreement that will not free all of the people abducted during the Hamas' Oct. 7 carnage in Israel.
"The negotiations on the release of our hostages are advancing and continuing constantly. The start of the release will take place according to the original agreement between the sides, and not before Friday," Hanegbi said.
