Live Updates

The Israel-Hamas war is on its 48th day, and a ceasefire that Hamas said would begin Thursday morning has reportedly been delayed due to last-minute issues.

Israel also said no hostages will be freed before Friday.

Israel and Hamas reached an agreement Wednesday to release 50 hostages – women and children – for a four-day truce in the fighting. The terror group said the deal includes the release of 150 Palestinian women and minors.

As fighting also continues near Israel's northern border with Lebanon, the Iran-backed paramilitary group Hezbollah confirmed that the son of a senior Hezbollah official, alongside four other fighters, has been killed.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Saudi's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud amid growing fears about the regional escalation of Israel-Palestine tensions that have drawn attacks into Israel from other militant groups, including Yemen's Houthi rebels. The U.S. shot down drones launched from Yemeni territories controlled by Houthis early Thursday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published new footage of what it said was the tunnel Israeli soldiers uncovered beneath Gaza's largest medical complex, the Al-Shifa Hospital. The new footage showed rooms powered with communication lines and electricity within the tunnel.

Questions have been rife about the future of the Gaza Strip when the war ends, and U.S. President Joe Biden once again reiterated his commitment to a two-state solution where Hamas can no longer threaten both Israelis and Palestinians.

Hamas operatives launched a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,000 people -- mostly civilians, and abducting over 200 people. Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that the war will continue after the ceasefire.