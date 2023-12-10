Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Netanyahu Declares 'Beginning Of The End Of Hamas' After Operatives Surrender
It is the 66th day of the Israel-Hamas conflict, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that dozens of Hamas operatives have surrendered to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the past several days, adding in a message to the Palestinian terror group that "it's over."
Israeli warplanes launched air strikes near the Syrian capital of Damascus late Sunday, Syria's state news agency SANA said. The Israeli army reportedly declined to comment on the incident.
- Hezbollah fired rockets from an area near UN compound in southern Lebanon: IDF
- 34 Hamas commanders assassinated since Oct. 7: Israeli army
Fire exchanges in Israel's northern border with Lebanon have not let up even as the IDF continues to wage war against Hamas in various parts of the Gaza Strip.
In a stark warning regarding the remaining hostages in Gaza, Hamas said Sunday that no abductee will leave the enclave alive unless its demands are met. There are still around 137 hostages being held by Hamas and other Palestinian factions, the Israeli army previously said.
More than two months since Israeli-Palestine tensions erupted when Hamas operatives invaded Israel on Oct. 7 and killed more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals, Israeli tanks have reached the center of Gaza's second-largest city, Khan Yunis.
The Israeli army is focused on Khan Yunis, which is also the main city of southern Gaza, in operations targeting Hamas' most senior official in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.
Hamas' Shuja'iyya Battalion commander killed
The Israeli army has assassinated the commander of Hamas's Shuja'iyya Battalion, Emad Krikae, the IDF announced Monday morning (local time).
Krikae was the battalion's previous deputy commander and previously led the militant group's anti-tank missile training for its Gaza Brigade. The previous commander of the Shuja'iyya Battalion, Wissam Farahat, was also killed by Israeli forces more than a week ago.
Israeli forces eliminate nearly 3 dozen Hamas commanders since Oct. 7
A total of 34 Hamas commanders, including battalion commanders, were eliminated by the Israeli army since the war started, the IDF said early Monday.
Most of the assassinated Hamas leaders were from the Gaza Brigade, which includes the Shuja'iyya Battalion. Shuja'iyya was "under active and intense IDF pressure" as of the weekend, according to data from non-profit research group the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Hezbollah fires rocket 20 meters away from UN compound: IDF
The Israeli army late on Sunday said Hezbollah launched several rockets toward Israel Saturday night "from a point 20 meters (approximately 65 feet) away from a UN compound in southern Lebanon."
Israeli forces have been exchanging fire with Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah over the past few weeks. The Lebanon-based paramilitary group intensified its strikes toward Israel after the seven-day truce fell apart.
EU foreign ministers to discuss potential Hamas financial crackdown: Report
Foreign ministers of the European Union on Monday will discuss possible steps to address the war, including a crackdown on Hamas' finances, Reuters reported. The bloc lists Hamas as a terrorist organization, giving the EU a right to freeze any funds or assets that Hamas has in the EU.
The news comes after France announced last week that Sinwar's assets have been frozen for six months, including assets controlled on his behalf.
Hamas warns no hostage will leave Gaza alive if its demands aren't met: Reports
Abu Obeida, a spokesman for Hamas' armed wing, issued a stark warning regarding the remaining hostages in Gaza that were not released during the seven-day truce, multiple outlets reported.
Neither Israel nor its allies "can take their prisoners alive without an exchange and negotiation and meeting the demands of the resistance," Obeida said in a televised broadcast Sunday, as per a translation by The Times of Israel.
Israeli army reaches center of Khan Yunis: Report
Israeli tanks reached the center of Khan Yunis Sunday as residents deserted the streets of southern Gaza's main city, Reuters reported.
Gazans in the area said fighter jets pounded the west of an area where intense ground combat between Israeli forces and Hamas took place Saturday night. Machinegun fire was heard near a police station at the city's center.
One resident who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals told the outlet that Saturday night was "one of the most dreadful nights" amid explosions and hours-long gunfire.
Israel conducts airstrikes near Syria's Damascus: state news agency
Israeli fighter jets struck near Syria's capital Damascus late Sunday, multiple outlets reported, citing Syria's state news agency SANA.
The Syrian army said it intercepted some Israeli missiles fired around Damascus that were launched from Golan Heights Sunday night.
"Our anti-aircraft defenses shot down some missiles while others caused limited material damage," a security source was quoted by the agency. The IDF reportedly declined to comment on the report.
'It's over,' Netanyahu tells Hamas
The Israeli prime minister on Sunday declared that "it is the beginning of the end of Hamas" after "dozens" of Hamas members surrendered to the Israeli army in the past several days.
"It's over. Don't die for [Yahya] Sinwar. Surrender – now!" Netanyahu said in a direct message to the Palestinian militant group.
His remarks came after Israeli troops completed the encirclement of Khan Yunis, the hometown of Sinwar, Hamas' top official in Gaza.
