Live Updates

It is the 66th day of the Israel-Hamas conflict, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that dozens of Hamas operatives have surrendered to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the past several days, adding in a message to the Palestinian terror group that "it's over."

Israeli warplanes launched air strikes near the Syrian capital of Damascus late Sunday, Syria's state news agency SANA said. The Israeli army reportedly declined to comment on the incident.

Hezbollah fired rockets from an area near UN compound in southern Lebanon: IDF

34 Hamas commanders assassinated since Oct. 7: Israeli army

Fire exchanges in Israel's northern border with Lebanon have not let up even as the IDF continues to wage war against Hamas in various parts of the Gaza Strip.

In a stark warning regarding the remaining hostages in Gaza, Hamas said Sunday that no abductee will leave the enclave alive unless its demands are met. There are still around 137 hostages being held by Hamas and other Palestinian factions, the Israeli army previously said.

More than two months since Israeli-Palestine tensions erupted when Hamas operatives invaded Israel on Oct. 7 and killed more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals, Israeli tanks have reached the center of Gaza's second-largest city, Khan Yunis.

The Israeli army is focused on Khan Yunis, which is also the main city of southern Gaza, in operations targeting Hamas' most senior official in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.