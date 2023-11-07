Israel-Hamas Conflict: Israel Says 'Thousands' Of Gazans Pass Via Reopened Humanitarian Corridor
KEY POINTS
- Netanyahu said he believes Israel will be responsible for Gaza's security for an 'indefinite period' after the war
- Hezbollah is waging a 'dangerous game of brinkmanship': IDF spokesperson
- Israel reopened a humanitarian corridor for evacuations Tuesday
- Hezbollah's second in command warned of a regional spillover that depends on U.S.-Israel decisions
On day 32 of the Israel-Hamas war, more foreign passport holders exited the besieged Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Tel Aviv will be responsible for Gaza's security indefinitely after the war, and the Israeli army announced it has completely cut off Gaza City from the rest of the strip.
Netanyahu also told foreign ambassadors that there was "no substitute" for winning the war but to keep fighting. He reiterated that no ceasefire will take place unless Hamas agrees to the "unconditional" release of more than 200 hostages.
Hezbollah's deputy leader Naim Qassem said if the war expands across the Middle East, there will be "serious consequences."
A humanitarian corridor for evacuating Gaza civilians has been reopened Tuesday to allow people to move to the southern part of the strip. The UN Humanitarian Office said Tuesday that a total of 569 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have entered the Gaza Strip since Oct. 21.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) assassinated a commander of Hamas' Central Camps Brigade. IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said Hezbollah, another Iran-backed militant group based in Lebanon, was waging a "very dangerous game of brinkmanship" that could see Israel-Hamas tensions spilling over into the Middle East.
Terrorists attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people, burning houses, and abducting people, triggering bloody encounters between Israeli troops and Hamas militants that. The latest blow up of tensions stem from the decades-long Israel-Palestine conflict over territorial disputes.
Parisians join #BringThemHome movement
A large group of Parisians gathered at the Trocadéro in Paris, France Tuesday to call for the release of more than 200 hostages being held by Hamas. The demonstrators covered their mouths with red cloth while holding up photos of the abducted Israelis and foreign nationals.
569 humanitarian trucks entered Gaza since Oct. 21: UN
The United Nations' Humanitarian Office said a total of 569 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have entered the Gaza Strip since Oct. 21 after 93 trucks that carried health supplies, water, medicine and food crossed into the enclave through Egypt Monday.
Singapore warns against displaying emblems related to Israel-Hamas war
Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory that warns against displaying emblems related to Israel-Hamas tensions "without a permit," as backed by Singaporean law.
Violators may be fined up to $500 or could face jail time of up to six months, or both. "The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict is an emotive issue," the ministry noted.
New U.S. ambassador to Israel in Jerusalem
Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen met Washington's new ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew in Jerusalem Tuesday.
Lew is expected to discuss efforts regarding the release of more than 200 hostages being held by Hamas. "The unequivocal American solidarity and support moves many in Israel and strengthens us in the fight against the terrorist organization Hamas," Cohen reportedly told Lew.
Israel intercepts 'suspicious aerial target' on Lebanon border
A "suspicious aerial target" detected "on the border of Lebanon" was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force (IAF) before it entered Israeli territory, the IAF said Tuesday.
Tunnels found in a civilian residence in northeastern Gaza: IDF
Several tunnels were discovered by Israeli troops "inside a residence in civilian territory" in Beit Hanoun, a city on the northeast edge of the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a Google-translated statement Tuesday. The tunnels were destroyed by Israeli fighters.
Hamas fires at Ashkelon as Israelis mark one month since Oct. 7 carnage
Hamas fired rockets at the coastal city of Ashkelon Tuesday around the same time Israelis had a moment of silence to mark the first month since the Oct. 7 massacre of more than 1,400 people in Israel, local media reported.
'Thousands' leaving through reopened evacuation corridor: Israeli government
There are "thousands" of people leaving northern Gaza through the reopened humanitarian corridor that the IDF reopened Tuesday, Israel's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said.
The corridor will be shut down at 2 p.m. IST (3:30 a.m. ET).
3 British hostages still in Gaza: Justice Secretary
United Kingdom's Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said Tuesday that the government believes "there are three British hostages who are there [in Gaza]." He said the exact number of Britons stranded in Gaza is unclear, but there have been "about 100" who were allowed to leave since the Rafah border crossing reopened.
UAE to build field hospital in Gaza
The United Emirates has announced plans to establish a 150-bed field hospital in Gaza that includes intensive care units, surgery wards and specialized care units, multiple outlets reported, citing state news agency WAM.
The state news outlet reported that five aircraft carrying equipment for the hospital's construction flew into Egypt on Monday.
870 of over 1,350 wanted individuals arrested have links to Hamas: IDF
More than 1,350 wanted persons have been arrested across Judea, Samaria and the Beqaa Valley since the war started, the IDF said Tuesday. Of the said arrested individuals, more than 870 were found to have connections to Hamas, the IDF added.
Israel attacks Lebanese terrorist squad
An Israeli tank attacked a "terrorist squad in Lebanese territory" that allegedly attempted to launch an anti-tank missile into Israeli territory near Shtula, a moshav in northern Israel, the IDF said in a Google-translated post Tuesday.
Israel observes minute of silence one month after massacre
Israelis across the country observed a minute of silence Tuesday to mark one month since Hamas militants launched a surprise carnage in southern Israel that killed more than 1,400 people and led to the abduction of more than 200 hostages being held by Hamas.
Israel reopens humanitarian corridor for evacuation
Israel has reopened a humanitarian corridor for evacuation on the Gaza Strip's main highway, Salah al-Din Road. The corridor will be open from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. IST (11:30 p.m. Monday through 3:30 a.m. Tuesday ET), IDF spokesperson for Arab media, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, said in a Google-translated post on X on Tuesday.
"If you care about yourself and your loved ones, head south according to our instructions. Rest assured that Hamas leaders have already taken care of defending themselves," Adraee noted.
The corridor's reopening marks the fourth consecutive day of the IDF opening pathways for Gaza civilians to move south amid intensifying fire exchanges between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists.
War's regional expansion depends on US, Israel: Hezbollah deputy chief
Hezbollah's second-in-command, Naim Qassem said the Iran-backed militant group "participates" in the Israel-Hamas war "for the sake of lowering the pressure on Gaza."
"As a clear message, if you expanded there will be serious consequences," Qassem said in an interview with NBC. When asked if Hezbollah will "deliberately" target Israeli civilians," he said, "What we will do you will see in the press, God willing."
When pressed further about Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's remarks regarding the terror group's "eye for an eye" mentality, Qassem said, "You can start counting and you will see whether or not our calculations are correct or not."
Qassem said the Israel-Hamas war's regional expansion depends on the U.S. and Israel. "It's upon them to stop the aggression so that things do not expand, and if they do, only God knows how much it will expand."
Hamas now has 'limited' rocket arsenal but Israel still unsafe: Expert
Hamas has used up a lot of its rockets, and at this point may have "limited" ammo, Ret. Israeli Col. Miri Eisin said Tuesday. However, this doesn't mean Israel is already safer since the militant group has "a lot of capabilities," she pointed out.
Most probably, Hamas "pretty much lost their capacity to really fire from the northern Gaza Strip," Eisin said. Still, she said the Israeli army should be "very careful at this stage" since Hamas will want to paint itself as having the capacity to continue fighting in the rocket battle.
Biden's $14B Israel package proposal includes 100 Iron Dome launchers: Report
U.S. President Joe Biden's $14 billion proposed package for Israel includes funds for 100 Iron Dome defense system launchers and 14, 000 interceptors, Bloomberg reported, citing American officials who asked not be named due to the details of the aid package not being public.
Israeli forces seize Hamas stronghold in northern Gaza
Israeli ground forces under the 7th Brigade Combat Team took control of a Hamas military stronghold in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced Tuesday in a Google-translated post on X.
Israeli soldiers also discovered several Hamas terrorists "who had barricaded themselves in a building near Al-Quds Hospital" as the militants were planning to attack the Israeli army, the IDF said.
In response to the discovery, the IDF struck the complex where the terrorists were hiding, resulting in "significant secondary explosions that testified to the presence of a weapons warehouse of the terrorist organization Hamas in a civilian environment."
Hezbollah waging 'dangerous game of brinkmanship': IDF spokesperson
Hezbollah is starting a "dangerous game" of brinkmanship, or an act of pushing hazardous events on the verge of active conflict to achieve specific outcomes, IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said Tuesday.
The Iran-backed Lebanese militant group is "constantly, slowly, systematically aggravating the situation," Conricus said, adding that Hezbollah was waging "a very dangerous game of brinkmanship," wherein the entire region could be embroiled in war.
IDF assassinates a commander of Hamas' Central Camps Brigade
Wael Asefa, a commander of Hamas' Central Camps Brigade in Gaza, has been assassinated, the IDF said Tuesday.
Asefa, who was chief of Hamas' battalion in Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza, was responsible for sending "Nukhba" terrorists – an elite force of terrorists specifically handpicked by top Hamas leaders – into Israel during the Oct. 7 carnage, the IDF said.
The elite commando's members specialize in the use of rockets, anti-tank missiles, and are also expert snipers.
Germany's air force chief meets IAF commander
Gen. Ingo Gerharz, commander of Germany's Air Force, met with Israeli Air Force (IAF) commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar on Monday.
The IAF added that Gerharz expressed his support for Israel and its air force troops in particular, "and stressed his trust in the IAF and the accuracy of its actions."
Netanyahu urges foreign ambassadors to back calls for 'unconditional' release of hostages
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday urged around 80 foreign ambassadors to support calls for "the unconditional release" of hostages, as per a press release from Netanyahu's office.
He also told the ambassadors that the current situation in the Middle East was a "broader battle between civilization and barbarism" triggered by an "axis of terror" made up of Iran and its proxies, Hamas included.
Israel will have 'overall security responsibility' for Gaza indefinitely after the war: Netanyahu
Questions have been rife about who will govern the Gaza Strip after the war ends. Israel's Netanyahu said he believes his country will have a role to play indefinitely in a post-war scenario.
"I think Israel will, for an indefinite period will have the overall security responsibility because we've seen what happens when we don't have it. When we don't have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn't imagine," he told ABC News Monday.
He also reiterated that there won't be a "general ceasefire" without the release of all hostages being held by Hamas, adding that he believes a ceasefire will "hamper" efforts to release hostages since "the only thing that works on these criminals in Hamas is the military pressure that we're exerting."
Israel says it has isolated Gaza City from the rest of the strip
The Israeli army said Monday that it has completely cut off Gaza City from the rest of the besieged enclave, The New York Times reported.
Israeli ground forces continue to move deeper into the Gaza Strip amid expanded ground incursions that has killed dozens of Israeli soldiers since the ground operations started.
