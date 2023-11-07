Live Updates

On day 32 of the Israel-Hamas war, more foreign passport holders exited the besieged Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Tel Aviv will be responsible for Gaza's security indefinitely after the war, and the Israeli army announced it has completely cut off Gaza City from the rest of the strip.

Netanyahu also told foreign ambassadors that there was "no substitute" for winning the war but to keep fighting. He reiterated that no ceasefire will take place unless Hamas agrees to the "unconditional" release of more than 200 hostages.

Hezbollah's deputy leader Naim Qassem said if the war expands across the Middle East, there will be "serious consequences."

A humanitarian corridor for evacuating Gaza civilians has been reopened Tuesday to allow people to move to the southern part of the strip. The UN Humanitarian Office said Tuesday that a total of 569 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have entered the Gaza Strip since Oct. 21.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) assassinated a commander of Hamas' Central Camps Brigade. IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said Hezbollah, another Iran-backed militant group based in Lebanon, was waging a "very dangerous game of brinkmanship" that could see Israel-Hamas tensions spilling over into the Middle East.

Terrorists attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people, burning houses, and abducting people, triggering bloody encounters between Israeli troops and Hamas militants that. The latest blow up of tensions stem from the decades-long Israel-Palestine conflict over territorial disputes.

