Live Updates

As the Israel-Hamas war enters its 45th day, it appears more progress is being made in negotiations for a possible deal that could see up to 50 hostages freed and a pause in the fighting for up to five days.

U.S. President Joe Biden has once again rejected a ceasefire in Gaza, saying that as long as Hamas continues to hold on to its destructive ideology, "a ceasefire is not peace."

Doctors say newborns fighting serious infections have been evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest medical complex. This significant measure was taken after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) deployed ground fighters into the hospital last week, claiming that Hamas militants were exploiting the healthcare facility to launch operations against Israel.

The IDF has repeatedly said that Hamas built underground tunnels under the Al-Shifa Hospital for weapons storage and other paramilitary activities. The Israeli army Monday released footage that it says showed two hostages being brought by Hamas into the Al-Shifa Hospital on Oct. 7.

Amid growing fears that Israel-Hamas tensions could spill over into the Middle East, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said Sunday that a "two-state solution is the only way to achieve peace" between the warring sides.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called out the Palestinian Authority for "denying" that Hamas terrorists carried out a massacre in Israel earlier last month.

More than 1,400 people were killed during the Hamas carnage on Oct. 7. Over 200 people – mostly civilians – were abducted and are being held by Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza.