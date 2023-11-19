Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: Possible Deal Seeks Up To 5-Day Ceasefire, Staggered Hostage Releases
KEY POINTS
- Possible hostage deal could see hundreds of humanitarian aid trucks entering Gaza daily
- Newborns with serious infections have been evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital
- Footage shows Hamas bringing two hostages to Al-Shifa on Oct. 7: IDF
As the Israel-Hamas war enters its 45th day, it appears more progress is being made in negotiations for a possible deal that could see up to 50 hostages freed and a pause in the fighting for up to five days.
U.S. President Joe Biden has once again rejected a ceasefire in Gaza, saying that as long as Hamas continues to hold on to its destructive ideology, "a ceasefire is not peace."
Doctors say newborns fighting serious infections have been evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest medical complex. This significant measure was taken after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) deployed ground fighters into the hospital last week, claiming that Hamas militants were exploiting the healthcare facility to launch operations against Israel.
The IDF has repeatedly said that Hamas built underground tunnels under the Al-Shifa Hospital for weapons storage and other paramilitary activities. The Israeli army Monday released footage that it says showed two hostages being brought by Hamas into the Al-Shifa Hospital on Oct. 7.
Amid growing fears that Israel-Hamas tensions could spill over into the Middle East, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said Sunday that a "two-state solution is the only way to achieve peace" between the warring sides.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called out the Palestinian Authority for "denying" that Hamas terrorists carried out a massacre in Israel earlier last month.
More than 1,400 people were killed during the Hamas carnage on Oct. 7. Over 200 people – mostly civilians – were abducted and are being held by Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza.
55-meter-long tunnel found beneath Al-Shifa Hospital: IDF
A "significant 55-meter-long terrorist tunnel, 10 meters under the Shifa Hospital complex" was unearthed by Israeli ground forces, the IDF said late Sunday.
The entrance to the tunnel had "various defense mechanisms," such as a firing hole and a bomb-proof door, the IDF added. "For weeks we've been telling the world about Hamas' cynical use of the residents of the Gaza [Strip] and patients of Shifa Hospital as human shields. Here is more proof," the IDF said.
It published two videos that it said showed how the tunnel was hidden within the hospital complex. In one video, IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said the tunnel shaft was found "in a sheltered area inside the hospital, under a car that was full of weapons, ready for forces that came near the hospital."
'Only way' to peace is a two-state solution: European Commission president
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said Sunday that "the cycle of violence needs to be broken" in the longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict. "A two-state solution is the only way to achieve peace," she wrote on X.
Her comments came amid increasing violence in the occupied West Bank. Biden also wrote in a Washington Post op-ed Saturday that a two-state solution "is the only way to ensure the long-term security of both the Israeli and Palestinian people."
Newborn babies in 'extremely critical condition' evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital
A total of 31 premature babies who were in "extremely critical condition" were safely transported out of the Al-Shifa Hospital and are expected to be moved to Egypt. More than 250 other patients with urgent conditions, some with severely infected wounds, are still stranded at the hospital, the Associated Press reported.
The Israeli army entered the Al-Shifa Hospital last week as it hunts down Hamas terrorists it said have been using an underground tunnel complex beneath the hospital as a command node.
The IDF said it has offered to help with evacuations and delivered medical supplies and other equipment such as incubators to the hospital.
Biden rejects ceasefire again, reiterates importance of ending war 'forever'
Biden reiterated his stance regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, once again rejecting calls for a total ceasefire. "As long as Hamas clings to its ideology of destruction, a cease-fire is not peace," the U.S. president wrote in a Washington Post op-ed published Saturday.
He has repeatedly said Israel had the right to defend itself following the massacre of more than 1,400 Israelis and other foreigners on Oct. 7. He has also expressed support for humanitarian pauses in the fighting but stopped short of calling for a ceasefire.
"Our goal should not be simply to stop the war for today – it should be to end the war forever, break the cycle of unceasing violence, and build something stronger in Gaza and across the Middle East so that history does not keep repeating itself," he wrote.
Possible hostage deal seeks four- to five-day ceasefire: sources
A recent draft of a potential agreement regarding hostages proposes a four- to five-day ceasefire in the fighting in exchange for the release of 50 hostages, CNN reported, citing two sources familiar with the negotiations.
The latest discussions proposed that a significant number of hostages be released initially before gradually moving to a "staggered" manner of freeing the captives, the sources said. Israel has proposed a list of around 100 civilian hostages that it wants to be included in the agreement, one source told the outlet.
Hamas has reportedly indicated that it was willing to free 50 hostages in exchange of a multiday ceasefire, the report added.
Aside from a ceasefire, Hamas has requested 500 trucks of humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip daily, one source revealed. Another said no deal has been struck regarding aid trucks, but agreeing to the entry of more than 200 trucks was "logistically challenging." Israel has also repeatedly expressed concerns that Hamas may take the aid meant for civilians.
