Israel-Hamas Conflict Live: US Sinks 3 Houthi Boats; Ex-Palestinian Minister Killed In Israeli Airstrike
KEY POINTS
- Netanyahu slams South Africa for genocide accusation
- Maersk suspends Red Sea shipping yet again following merchant ship attacks
- Iraq's al-Assad base has been targeted by a drone, Arab media reports
The war in Gaza has entered its 87th day with no end in sight to the fighting even as 2024 dawned. In the Red Sea, Yemen's Houthi rebels continue their rampage, but the U.S. struck back on Sunday, sinking three small Houthi boats.
Back in Gaza, multiple local outlets reported that a former Palestinian Authority minister of religious affairs was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp.
- Palestinian ambassador seemingly confirms ex-PA minister's death
- Israel, Hamas positions on new truce deal 'very far apart': Report
As the families of around 129 remaining hostages wait for news regarding the fate of their loved ones in Hamas captivity, Israeli officials reportedly said their country has yet to receive a response from the Palestinian terror group if it will agree to a new truce.
The Israeli army published a video showing what it says was a barrage of rockets fired by Hamas from Gaza on New Year's Eve.
Amid continuing pressure from the international community regarding the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) military campaign in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the IDF was "acting as morally as possible."
Netanyahu has reiterated in recent days that the war, which started on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants invaded Israel and killed more than 1,200 people, will go on until Hamas is eliminated.
The decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine has drawn attacks toward Israel by Hamas allies and Iran-backed groups, including the Houthis and Lebanon-based Hezbollah.
Israel looks to replace all Palestinian workers in 2024: Report
Israel is planning to replace all Palestinian workers with foreigners and Israelis in 2024, national broadcaster Kan reported early Monday local time.
The plan, which proposes a permanent replacement of Palestinian employees to reduce Israel's dependence on Palestinian workers, is expected to be presented to the Israeli cabinet in about two weeks, as per the report.
Among the foreign nationals who will be hired for the said plan are Sri Lankans (25,500), Chinese (20,000), workers from India (17,000), Thais (13,000), and workers from Moldova (6,000).
IDF begins withdrawing some troops from Gaza: Report
The Israeli army has started reducing its troops in the Gaza Strip as part of the government's preparations for 2024, Haaretz reported Sunday.
The first reserve unit has returned to its base, with at least two more reserve brigades expected to be released, as per the report. Depending on the ground situation in Gaza, the IDF intends to withdraw more forces from the enclave.
Israeli warplanes attack Hezbollah 'terrorist center' in Lebanon
Israeli fighter jets on Saturday attacked several military buildings and infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in the Ramiya village in southern Lebanon, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) said.
The Iran-backed terror group uses part of the village "as a terrorist center," the IAF said.
Netanyahu defends IDF Gaza campaign
The Israeli army is "acting as morally as possible" in its military campaign in the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu reiterated Sunday amid increasing criticism from the international community over thousands of civilian deaths in the enclave.
He said the IDF was "doing everything to avoid harming civilians" while Hamas was using the Palestinian people as human shields.
The United Nations has consistently called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza, which Israel has rejected, saying a ceasefire at this point in the fighting would give Hamas time to regroup.
Hamas kicks off 2024 with rocket barrage toward Israel: IDF
Hamas has "decided to start 2024 by launching a barrage of rockets at Israel," the Israeli army said late Sunday.
"New year, same Hamas terrorism," the IDF posted on X on New Year's Eve, along with a video that it said showed a salvo of rockets being fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip.
Israel waiting for Hamas' decision regarding new truce
Israel is only waiting for Hamas' decision on whether it was willing to pursue a new ceasefire-hostage deal in the coming weeks, Haaretz reported.
It is expected that the Palestinian militant group will make a choice within the next day, before a Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo for talks with Egyptian mediators, the report added, citing an Israeli official.
Israeli officials believe that Hamas leaders have not yet ruled out the possibility of considering Egypt's proposal for a new truce agreement, as per the report. If talks on the new deal do progress, an Israeli official said discussions are expected to be "significantly more complicated" this time around.
"The very fact that talks are still ongoing is an achievement at this stage. Both sides' positions are very far apart, and no drafts have been exchanged. The move won't mature anytime soon," a source familiar with the discussions told the outlet.
Iraq air base that hosts US troops attacked: Arab media
The Ain Al-Assad air base in western Iraq was attacked by a drone early Monday local time, Sky News Arabia reported.
The said air base hosts American and other western troops and was also the second-largest U.S. military base in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom which lasted for roughly eight months.
Former PA minister killed in Israeli airstrike: Palestinian media
Youssef Salama, a former minister of religious affairs in the Palestinian Authority (PA), was killed in an Israeli airstrike in his home at the Al-Maghazi refugee camp Sunday, multiple local outlets reported, citing the Palestinian Wafa news agency.
Salama was also reportedly the former preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem.
The Al-Maghazi camp is located in central Gaza, which recently became the target of expanded IDF operations following the reported capture of several Hamas strongholds in the northern Gaza Strip by Israeli forces.
Palestine's ambassador to Pakistan, Ahmed Ameen, seemingly confirmed Salama's death in a post on X early Sunday.
The IDF has yet to comment on the reports.
Netanyahu calls out South Africa for genocide accusation
The Israeli Prime Minister minced no words in his criticism of the South African government after the latter on Friday lodged a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of conducting "genocidal" acts in the Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu criticized what he said was "South Africa's mendacious pontificating to the effect that Israel is 'perpetuating genocide.'" It was Hamas perpetrating genocide against Israelis, Netanyahu said in a series of posts on X late Sunday.
He went on to ask South Africa "and the rest of those who are preaching at us" where they were "when millions were murdered and uprooted from their homes in Syria, Yemen and other areas."
Since the war started, South Africa recalled all of its diplomats in Israel. The ruling African National Congress (ANC) party has been vocal of its support for the Palestinian cause.
Read the full story here.
Maersk suspends Red Sea operations yet again
Following Houthi attacks on one of its merchant vessels, shipping giant Maersk said it will once again suspend shipments in the Red Sea, this time for 48 hours.
The Danish shipping and logistics giant said its Maersk Hangzhou was attacked by missiles and Houthi small boats while sailing in the Red Sea Sunday. There was no indication of fire onboard the attacked vessel and the crew were safe.
Maersk halted Red Sea operations after Yemen's Houthi rebels first kicked off a series of attacks against commercial vessels in the area in November. The Danish company resumed Red Sea shipments late last week on a limited operation, only to be disrupted once more by the latest Houthi attacks.
US sinks 3 of 4 Houthi boats attacking Maersk ship
Two U.S. helicopters responded to a distress call from the Maersk Hangzhou vessel in the Red Sea Sunday morning, after the merchant ship reported that "four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats" were attacking the ship twice in a day and had come "within 20 meters of the vessel," the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
The attackers tried to board the vessel, the U.S. army said, adding that the crew of the small boats fired at the American aircraft. The U.S. helicopters fired back, "sinking three of the four small boats, and killing the crews."
The fourth boat "fled the area" following the fire exchange. There were no damages to the U.S. aircraft and no personnel injured in the incident.
