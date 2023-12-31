Live Updates

The war in Gaza has entered its 87th day with no end in sight to the fighting even as 2024 dawned. In the Red Sea, Yemen's Houthi rebels continue their rampage, but the U.S. struck back on Sunday, sinking three small Houthi boats.

Back in Gaza, multiple local outlets reported that a former Palestinian Authority minister of religious affairs was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp.

Palestinian ambassador seemingly confirms ex-PA minister's death

Israel, Hamas positions on new truce deal 'very far apart': Report

As the families of around 129 remaining hostages wait for news regarding the fate of their loved ones in Hamas captivity, Israeli officials reportedly said their country has yet to receive a response from the Palestinian terror group if it will agree to a new truce.

The Israeli army published a video showing what it says was a barrage of rockets fired by Hamas from Gaza on New Year's Eve.

Amid continuing pressure from the international community regarding the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) military campaign in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the IDF was "acting as morally as possible."

Netanyahu has reiterated in recent days that the war, which started on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants invaded Israel and killed more than 1,200 people, will go on until Hamas is eliminated.

The decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine has drawn attacks toward Israel by Hamas allies and Iran-backed groups, including the Houthis and Lebanon-based Hezbollah.