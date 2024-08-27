Israel's military said Tuesday that it rescued a hostage being held by Hamas in Gaza since the Oct. 7 surprise attacks that sparked the latest Mideast war.

Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, was freed from a tunnel in what the Israel Defense Forces called a "complex operation" involving members of the military and the country's security agency, known as Shin Bet.

It was unclear if shots were fired or if anyone was killed or wounded.

Alkadi was taken to Soroka Medical Center near Gaza, where officials said he was in overall good condition, the Times of Israel reported.

"This operation was part of the IDF's daring and courageous activities conducted deep inside the Gaza strip," Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement.

Gallant said Alkadi's rescue "joins a series of actions taken by the IDF that bring us closer to achieving the goals of this war."

"I would like to reiterate and emphasize: Israel is committed to taking advantage of every opportunity to return the hostages home to Israel," he said.

Alkadi was kidnapped while working as a guard at a packing factory in Kibbutz Magen, one of several farming communities attacked by Hamas, according to Associated Press.

He's among eight members of Israel's Arab Bedouin community taken hostage by the Palestinian militants, and has two wives and 11 children, AP said.