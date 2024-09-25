The head of the Israeli Defense Forces Northern Command has told his forces that they need to be ready for a potential invasion of Lebanon amid the deadly conflict with Hezbollah.

MG Ori Gordin visited the commanders and soldiers of the 7th Brigade on Wednesday during their brigade exercise on the northern border.

"We have entered a new phase of the campaign," Gordin said. "We need to change the security situation, and we must be fully prepared for maneuvers and action."

The IDF said Wednesday that it would mobilize two reserve brigades for "operational missions" in the north.

The units are combined infantry and tank brigades, Ynet reported.

The IDF said it hit 60 Hezbollah targets in missile strikes on Wednesday. They said they eliminated intelligence-gathering tools across Lebanon.

The missile strikes came after Hezbollah sent a barrage of missiles at Israel, including Tel Aviv.