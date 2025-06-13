At dawn on June 13, 2025, Israel launched a sweeping military campaign against Iran, striking key nuclear and military sites in a bold escalation of long-standing hostilities. Dubbed Operation Rising Lion, the strikes focused on crippling Iran's nuclear infrastructure, including a direct hit on the Natanz uranium enrichment facility near Tehran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the operation as a critical preemptive step, warning that Iran was "nearing the point of no return" in its nuclear weapons development. "We had no choice," he said. "The threat to Israel's existence was imminent."

The offensive triggered a swift response from Tehran. Iran fired approximately 100 kamikaze drones at Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed. In anticipation of further attacks, Israeli authorities shut down Ben Gurion Airport and declared a nationwide state of emergency.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the Israeli strikes, warning of "severe punishment" in retaliation, according to The Hindu. Iranian state media later reported that the attack had killed several senior military personnel, including General Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

While Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, Israeli and Western officials have long accused Tehran of covertly advancing toward weaponization. The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that Israel's airstrikes hit the Natanz facility, which has been enriching uranium up to 60%—a level seen by many as dangerously close to weapons-grade, The Economic Times reported.

The military exchange marked the most direct and extensive confrontation between the two regional powers in decades, raising fears of a broader conflict. Oil prices spiked nearly 9% amid global concern over the destabilizing effects on Middle East security and energy markets.

In Washington, the U.S. State Department stated it had no role in the operation, though intelligence cooperation with Israel was widely speculated. The strikes come at a sensitive moment, further complicating diplomatic efforts to revive the Iran nuclear agreement.

As tensions mount and retaliatory threats loom, analysts warn the region could be edging toward open war. With Operation Rising Lion still ongoing, the international community is bracing for a volatile and unpredictable fallout.