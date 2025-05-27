The Israeli government rejected a ceasefire proposal, facilitated by President Donald Trump, which would have included the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas; however, a Trump official attributed the failure of the deal to the Palestinian armed resistance group.

An understanding between Hamas through Palestinian-American intermediary Bishara Bahbah and U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff was agreed upon over the weekend. The terms included a 60-day temporary ceasefire, which had been reduced from Hamas' initially proposed 90-day truce, and the release of 10 Israeli prisoners, Drop Site News reported.

However, before President Trump could announce the agreement on Monday, the Israeli government told local media it had killed the deal.

"The eagerness with which it was killed in Israel indicated a deep fear that Washington would accept it and even try to impose it," YNet reported, according to Drop Site News.

Witkoff then blamed the agreement's collapse on Hamas, telling Axios, "What I have seen from Hamas is disappointing and completely unacceptable."

The Trump official's reversal contradicted what Hamas had been led to believe during its discussions with U.S. mediators, according to Drop Site News, as the next step was for Witkoff to seek Israeli approval. Witkoff's subsequent statement effectively gave Israel the freedom to walk away from the deal without consequence.

While Hamas insists it seeks a permanent end to the war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated military operations in Gaza will continue until Israel achieves full control of the enclave, which is home to nearly 2.5 million Palestinians.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, nearly 63,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's war on Gaza, and nearly 1,200 have been killed in Israel.

Israeli forces escalated its killing of Palestinians on March 18, weeks after initiating a blockade on all aid, including food, water, and medical supplies, Israel has killed nearly 4,000 Palestinians, most of whom were women and children.

