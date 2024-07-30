Israel has launched a significant strike in Beirut, Lebanon, targeting a senior , following a deadly rocket attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. According to Lebanese state news agency NNA, the strike resulted in at least one fatality and several injuries, with some victims suffering serious wounds.

Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, stated on social media that "Hezbollah crossed the red line," emphasizing the severity of the attack and Israel's need to respond. This sentiment was echoed by Israel's national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who ominously declared that "every dog shall have his day" in a separate post on his official X account.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that the strike in Beirut was aimed at the commander responsible for the deaths of numerous Israeli civilians, including children in Majdal Shams. The IDF did not disclose specific details about the operation. According to the U.S. government, Fu'ad Shukr, also known as al-Hajj Mohsin, is a senior adviser to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and a key figure in Hezbollah's highest military body, the Jihad Council. The U.S. government has previously designated Shukr as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" and offered a $5 million reward for information on him.

A senior Lebanese government official reported that Shukr survived the strike. According to CNN, Israeli officials expressed their hope to avoid further escalation, stating that future developments depend on Hezbollah's response.

The strike, which occurred in the southern suburbs of Beirut—a Hezbollah stronghold—caused significant damage. Lebanese state-run NNA and Hezbollah-run Al Manar TV reported that the attack was conducted by a drone that fired three missiles. Video footage from the aftermath showed extensive destruction and emergency responders working amidst rubble and debris.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the strike, labeling it a "blatant Israeli aggression" and a "criminal act." Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib indicated that the government plans to file a complaint with the United Nations. International reactions poured in, with Iran denouncing the strike as "cowardly" and "sinful," and Russia condemning it as a "gross violation of international law," according to Reuters.

This escalation follows a devastating rocket attack on a soccer field in Majdal Shams, which killed 12 children and injured 44 people. Israel and the United States attributed the attack to Hezbollah, though the group denied responsibility. The incident has heightened fears of a broader conflict, with Lebanon's foreign minister warning that further Israeli strikes could lead to war. Hezbollah's chief, Hassan Nasrallah, has previously vowed to retaliate against any Israeli attack on Beirut with strikes on Tel Aviv.

As tensions continue to rise, diplomats and officials are working to prevent the situation from spiraling into a wider war. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concern about the potential for escalation but remained hopeful that a larger conflict could be avoided.