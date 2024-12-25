Hanna Katzir Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs/FacebookA 78-year-old Israeli hostage who survived 49 days of captivity in Gaza following Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel has passed away after months of battling severe health complications.

Hanna Katzir was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on the fateful day, in which over 1,200 Israelis were killed and some 250 taken hostage.

Her husband, Rami, was killed during the attack, while her son Elad was also taken hostage and later killed in Gaza.

Katzir was released on November 24 as part of a Qatar-brokered ceasefire agreement, but her health deteriorated significantly during captivity due to poor conditions and starvation.

Katzir's death marks the first instance of a former hostage from the October 7 attack succumbing to post-captivity complications. Her funeral will take place at Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended condolences, emphasizing the government's commitment to securing the release of the remaining hostages.

"My wife Sara and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Hannah Katzir, of blessed memory, a survivor of Hamas captivity, who passed away after a year-long battle for her life," Prime Minister Netanyahu said.

There are approximately 100 individuals still held in Gaza, with half of them presumed to be dead.

