Riding a bicycle in Japan while drunk or talking on a cell phone may result in a fine of as much as $1,900 and a possible jail term under a strict new law targeting "distracted cycling" took effect on Friday.

Cyclists caught using their phones - making calls, sending texts or even just looking at the screen - face a fine of up to $650 and a six-month jail term, the Kyodo News reported.

If they cause an accident, the financial penalty jumps to $1,962 and the jail term increases to one year.

The previous fine was about $300.

Under the revised Road Traffic Act, tipsy riders could be hit with prison terms of up to five years and fines of up to $6,500, the report said.

Shortly after the new law went into effect, police in Osaka said they had already issued a ticket to a cyclist under the influence and are looking into six other cases, the Kyodo News reported.

The National Police Agency says there have been nearly 50,000 accidents resulting in injury or death involving bicycles this year, NHK reported. "Distracted cycling" accounted for 126 of them.